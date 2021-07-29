Lady Gaga Stuns In Bodysuit, Sparkly Tights & Massive Platform Heels While Out In NYC

Lady Gaga made quite the statement when she rocked a bodysuit with glitter tights & sky-high platform heels while in NYC on July 28.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, 35, it’s that she loves to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did while promoting her Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall concert in NYC on July 28. The singer went back to her roots when she rocked a pair of black lace-up platform Pleaser Xtreme-1020 Vinyl Boots that were massively high, we’re not sure how she was able to walk in them.

She styled the shoes with metallic silver sparkly Fogal Kristal Lurex Tights, a tight black bodysuit with a black blazer draped over her shoulders, a black Deborah Drattell Violetta Belt that cinched in her tiny waist, black Dita Erasur Sunglasses, and a satin black headpiece that wrapped around her entire head and neck.

Earlier that same day, Lady Gaga opted for something a bit more colorful when she donned a bright yellow and pink oversized floral Richard Quinn Fall 2021 Dress that was more of a kaftan. She styled the retro frock with the same vinyl heels, but this time in a nude color, a pair of Dannijo Nic Hoops Earrings, the same sunnies, a Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini purse in Ginger Yellow, and Edward Avedis rings.

Gaga has been on a roll lately since promoting her concert and aside from this look, our other favorite was her angelic ensemble on July 27. She looked super stylish in a black short knit Lanvin Fall 2021 Dress with massive white feathers down the back of the long sleeves. She accessorized her look with the same sky-high black latex heels, a pair of Marc Jacobs Icon Sunglasses, and a Lanvin Hobo Cat Sm Bag.