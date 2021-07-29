Fashion

Lady Gaga Stuns In Bodysuit, Sparkly Tights & Massive Platform Heels While Out In NYC

lady gaga
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Lady Gaga is seen while in town for Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall Lady Gaga out and about, New York, USA - 28 Jul 2021
Lady Gaga leaves a rehearsal studio Lady Gaga out and about, New York, USA - 27 Jul 2021
Lady Gaga smiles as she is seen walking in towering platform shoesLady Gaga out and about, New York, USA - 26 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Lady Gaga made quite the statement when she rocked a bodysuit with glitter tights & sky-high platform heels while in NYC on July 28.

If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, 35, it’s that she loves to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did while promoting her Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall concert in NYC on July 28. The singer went back to her roots when she rocked a pair of black lace-up platform Pleaser Xtreme-1020 Vinyl Boots that were massively high, we’re not sure how she was able to walk in them.

lady gaga
Lady Gaga was promoting her Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall concert in NYC on July 28 when she rocked a tight black bodysuit with a black blazer draped over her shoulders, a pair of black lace-up platform Pleaser Xtreme-1020 Vinyl Boots that were sky-high, silver sparkly Fogal Kristal Lurex Tights, a black Deborah Drattell Violetta Belt, Dita Erasur Sunglasses, and a satin black headwrap. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

She styled the shoes with metallic silver sparkly Fogal Kristal Lurex Tights, a tight black bodysuit with a black blazer draped over her shoulders, a black Deborah Drattell Violetta Belt that cinched in her tiny waist, black Dita Erasur Sunglasses, and a satin black headpiece that wrapped around her entire head and neck.

Earlier that same day, Lady Gaga opted for something a bit more colorful when she donned a bright yellow and pink oversized floral Richard Quinn Fall 2021 Dress that was more of a kaftan. She styled the retro frock with the same vinyl heels, but this time in a nude color, a pair of Dannijo Nic Hoops Earrings, the same sunnies, a Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini purse in Ginger Yellow, and Edward Avedis rings.

Related Gallery

Lady Gaga’s Red Carpet Looks – PICS

Lady Gaga attends the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami, in Miami, Fla 2020 Super Bowl - AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, Miami, USA - 01 Feb 2020
Lady Gaga Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Lady Gaga 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Alexander McQueen, Custom

Gaga has been on a roll lately since promoting her concert and aside from this look, our other favorite was her angelic ensemble on July 27. She looked super stylish in a black short knit Lanvin Fall 2021 Dress with massive white feathers down the back of the long sleeves. She accessorized her look with the same sky-high black latex heels, a pair of Marc Jacobs Icon Sunglasses, and a Lanvin Hobo Cat Sm Bag.