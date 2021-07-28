Kanye West Reveals His Minimalist Living Quarters At Atlanta Stadium Where He’s Finishing ‘Donda’

Kanye West continues to live in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he first previewed his ‘DONDA’ album, and his accommodations would give the Olympic Village’s cardboard beds a run for their money.

Just in case you thought that Kanye West was faking his whole Phantom of the Paradise gig of living in an Atlanta, Georgia stadium while he finishes work on DONDA, Ye, 44, shared a picture of his room to his Instagram on Tuesday (July 27.) The picture showed a small, single bed, four pairs of shoes, an open suitcase, a gym locker, and no windows. The sparse setup drew comparisons to a jail cell (“This how it looked when I went to prison in 03,” commented @FunnyMarco) while others noted that this setup would ensure “no distractions” as he finished the highly-anticipated album.

Kanye moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium following last week’s DONDA listening party. The album, which didn’t make its advertised July 23 deadline, apparently still needs work (Jay-Z’s surprise appearance on “Guess Who’s Going To Jail Tonight?” was reportedly recorded just hours before the event, meaning Ye needs to still master and mix the final product.) Instead of returning to his ranch in Wyoming, Kanye holed up in the stadium, with his team reportedly creating a studio space and living quarters for him. Supposedly, he even hired a professional chef to cook for him while he works.

In his bid to become “The Phantom of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Kanye made a surprise appearance in the crowd during the Atlanta United FC game on Saturday (July 24). Fans who came to watch the Major League Soccer match noted that Kanye, still wearing his puffy red outfit and face-obscuring mask, walked around the stands. Kanye even shared a video of fans chanting and rooting on the team (who, sadly, lost 1-0 to the Columbus Crew.)

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

After DONDA missed its initial deadline, Kanye’s rep confirmed that the album would arrive on August 6, per Pitchfork, assuming it won’t get delayed again. The album left a positive first impression on many listeners’ and commenters’ minds. The streaming event on Apple Music reportedly broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record, with 3.3 million viewers tuning in for their first taste of Kanye’s music since 2019’s Jesus Is King (or, if you’re looking for secular music, 2018’s Ye.)

One of the millions watching Kanye seemingly return to form, music-wise, was his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian-West. Though Kim, 40, and Kanye are currently going through a divorce, she was on hand in Atlanta to support Ye, bringing their four kids along to be there in his moment of triumph.