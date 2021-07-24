Watch

Kanye West Reportedly Emotional Receiving Awards For Himself & Late Mom Donda After Album Drop

Kanye West was reportedly honored with his own day in Atlanta, GA and given an award for his late mother, Donda, from Morris Brown College, the school she taught at for nearly two decades.

Kanye West‘s new album launch in Atlanta, GA wasn’t the only special part of his day on July 22. The 44-year-old rapper and his late mother, Donda, who his latest release is named after, were both honored with impressive awards while backstage at his headline-making event, according to TMZ, and the presentation of them apparently made him “super emotional.”

The outlet reports that the City of Atlanta, where Kanye was born, presented him with a plaque as they officially proclaimed July 22 Kanye West Day. Kevin James, the president of Atlanta’s HBCU, Morris Brown College, also gave him an award of appreciation for his mom, who taught at the school for almost two decades and was Chair of the English Department. It was called the Dr. Donda West Meritorious Service to Morris Brown College.

Kanye’s mother, Donda, sadly passed away at the age of 58 in 2007 after complications from plastic surgery, and since then, he’s taken a lot of opportunities to remember her in various ways throughout his career. He’s also spoken out about his love for her in several interviews both before and after her death and even called her his “everything” at one point.

“After my parents got divorced and we moved to Chicago at age 3, I would go visit my father [Ray West] on Christmas during breaks and the summer. But the rest of that time, my mother was my everything, if you’re a child. That’s my everything,” he told MTV News in 2005.

The “Jesus Walks” creator’s soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 40, could be seen in the background of some videos taken of the moment he was presented with the awards for himself and his mom, and at one point, she was seen smiling while looking over at the area he was. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also brought along the four kids she shares with Kanye, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, as well as her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, to the event to show her support. She matched her ex’s red outfit, which included a red tank top and pants, by wearing her own red zip-up fitted jumpsuit.