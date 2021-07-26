Tana Mongeau Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian For Mentioning True In Tweet About Tristan Thompson

Tana Mongeau apologized for adding three-year-old True’s name to a ‘joke’ tweet about Tristan Thompson showing up to her birthday party on Father’s Day.

Tana Mongeau, 23, is taking responsibility for a tweet she posted that referenced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter True, 3, in the latest episode of her podcast, Cancelled with Tana Mongeau. The influencer apologized to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the post, which seemed to call out the NBA player, 30, for showing up to her birthday party on Father’s Day, and admitted she “shouldn’t have involved” herself in the former couple’s drama.

“I will apologize for [mentioning True Thompson]. I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father’s Day,” she said on the podcast’s first episode, which was titled “Beefing with the Kardashians” and can be heard HERE.

all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where’s true — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 21, 2021

“In hindsight, I shouldn’t have involved myself, and Khloe, I would like to take the time on this Cancelled podcast to apologize to you,” she continued. “I think you’re an amazing, powerful, strong woman who’s been through a lot. Khloe, I’m sorry. Tristan, I’m sorry.”

Tana’s tweet, which she posted back in June, read, “All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees. Like babe where’s true.”

The headline-making tweet came in the midst of Khloe and Tristan’s latest split, which went public on June 21. Shortly after it was posted, many of Khloe’s fans responded and expressed their dislike of Tana’s words. Khloe also indicated she wasn’t fond of the tweet when she liked one of the responses, which read, “this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you’re a bird! don’t speak on True either.”

Khloe and Tristan were first romantically linked in 2016 and had True in 2018 but have seemed to have a troubled relationship throughout due to Tristan’s alleged infidelities during and after Khloe’s pregnancy. They split in Feb. 2019, after he kissed former Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but got back together last summer before their recent split in June.