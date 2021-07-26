DaBaby Shocks Rolling Loud By Bringing Up Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion’s Alleged Shooter, On Stage

Along with going on a homophobic rant and getting hit with a shoe, DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set sat him bring out Tory Lanez – the man who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion – right after the ‘Savage’ rapper performed.

DaBaby brought a large, messy slop of pettiness to Rolling Loud on Sunday (July 25.) The rapper, who performed right after Megan Thee Stallion at the Miami festival, had performed a handful of his songs – including “Cry Baby,” his collab with Meg — before he brought out someone in a jumbo costume. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” said DaBaby, 29. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?” The person in the costume was none other than Tory Lanez, the man Megan accused of shooting her in July 2020.

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

After Tory, 28, dropped the costume, he and DaBaby launched into their collab, “SKAT,” before doing a cover of Megan’s song, “Cash Shit,” according to Setlist.fm. Many fans picked up on DaBaby’s disrespect – doing his song with Meg, bringing out Tory, then covering one of her songs – and expressed their disgust online. What’s so Vile and disgusting about [DaBaby] is he had the nerve to play #MeganTheeStallion song before and after [Tory] came out. Then he played her whole verse. Like, who raising these dudes? I really hope DaBabys daughters don’t experience a man like him.”

What’s so Vile and disgusting about @DaBabyDaBaby is he had the nerve to play #MeganTheeStallion song before and after @torylanez came out. Then he played her whole verse. Like who raising these dudes. I really hope DaBabys daughters don’t experience a man like him. pic.twitter.com/Z3rlleynec — Terry (@Terrymakeme) July 26, 2021

In August 2020, Megan accused Tory of shooting her in the foot and expanded on the claims in an October Op-Ed for The New York Times. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.” Tory denied the allegations – he even released an entire (poorly-received) album where he refuted the accusations. In October 2020, Tory was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

As for DaBaby and Megan, they had a falling out after he teamed up with Tory for “SKAT.” Megan unfollowed DaBaby after the single was released in June, and she tweeted, “Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef,’ and I really wish people would stop downplaying it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.” She and DaBaby got into a back and forth (“You know like I know I ain’t no ‘industry’ n—- , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin,” he tweeted), and it seemed like it was over – until now.

Someone threw Adidas shoe at DaBaby when he was performing at #RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/zvXwCCULfp — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) July 26, 2021

DaBaby also went on a homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud, per the Gay Times. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said. “Ladies, if your p—– smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” Shortly after those comments, someone threw a shoe at him. “Who the f-ck threw that motherf-ckin’ busted-ass god-damn [Adidas]?” he said.