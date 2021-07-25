Watch

True Thompson, 3, Channels Dad Tristan As She Shows Off Her Basketball Skills — Watch

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share an adorable new video of her three-year-old daughter True bouncing a basketball on cement while enjoying the summer sun.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, proved her daughter True Thompson, 3, may have inherited some basketball skills from her dad, Tristan Thompson, with her latest video! The adorable tot showed up in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram story on July 24 and was bouncing a purple and turquoise basketball on a large area of cement. She was wearing a light pink tank top and brown shorts as the ball got away from her at one point but she was sure to pick it right back up.

The cutie was also wearing light pink sneakers and had her hair in two buns as she enjoyed the sport that her 30-year-old NBA star father plays for a living. Once the video was shared by fans on social media, it didn’t take long for people to start commenting on how sweet the moment was. They also talked about how she could be a future player with the WNBA.

“WNBA star right there,” one fan wrote while another commented on True’s height. “She’s so tall!” the fan exclaimed. A third then gushed, “True is absolutely adorable! 💕💕💕💕💕” and a fourth called her “so beautiful.”

One day before she shared the basketball video of True, Khloe shared an amazing snapshot of her little girl hanging out with her cousins, Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4. In the epic pic, the trio are laying on their stomachs while getting shade from the sun under an outside structure of some sort. They were all giving slight smiles to the camera and True squinted to try and block out the sun’s rays that were still getting through.

“Forever,” Khloe sweetly captioned the post. As usual, it brought on a lot of kind comments from family, friends, and fans, including one from her sister Kim Kardashian, 40, who is Chicago’s mom. “OMG a these cuties!!!” she exclaimed. Family friend Simon Huck also wrote, “OMG I can’t handle this in one pic.”