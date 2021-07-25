Kim Kardashian, 40, Looks Sensational In Gold Bikini As She Goes For A Dip In the Ocean

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several new gorgeous photos of herself posing in a fashionable swimsuit while enjoying time on her ‘favorite island.’

Kim Kardashian, 40, is having a summer to remember! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her fit figure in a gold bikini while staying cool in clear blue water, in new Instagram pics she posted on July 25. She also rocked a tan cowboy hat as her long dark strands of hair hung down her back.

“back to my favorite island,” she wrote in the caption. Although she didn’t name the location she was at, it sure made for a pretty setting! The snapshots were met with several compliments after the reality beauty shared them.

“the place is beautiful,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “Wow!” A third called her “stunning” and many more left her hearts and heart-eyed emojis.

Kim’s latest summer-themed pic comes just a few days after she made headlines for showing up to her ex Kanye West‘s Donda album release party in Atlanta, GA. She went to the event to support the rapper and brought along her sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, as well as her and Kanye’s four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She even matched his outfit, which consisted of a red top and PVC pants, by wearing a bright red zip-up jumpsuit and heeled boots.

Although Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb., the two of them have already been working hard to make sure and co-parent their kids in a healthy way and sometimes, they even hang out together for it. The former lovebirds were spotted enjoying a day with their brood at a museum in San Francisco, CA earlier this month and according to sources, they appeared to be having a great time and got along very well. A source also recently told us that they’re willing to go above and beyond and “support” each other “again and again” for their kids.

“Sharing moments as a family is still very much important to Kim and Kanye,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When it comes to their work, they want to be front and center with their support and they want to do it as a family because that is what it’s all about. Their romance is over, but their co-parenting is forever. That is end all be all for both of them.”