Kelsea Ballerini Shares PDA Pics With Husband Morgan Evans On Romantic Getaway — Photos

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are in wine country for a summer getaway — and the singers only have eyes for each other.

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans have hit the open road. The country pop singer, 27, and her fellow musician partner, 36, drove up to Northern California to take in the scenic coastlines and enjoy some seafood — and the summer snapshots have big Big Little Lies energy. Kelsea has been documenting her travels on Instagram, sharing photos of the views and a selfie in which she and her husband gaze into each other’s eyes.

“rented a convertible and adventured the day away through Northern California,” Kelsea captioned an IG post on July 22. “ate some oysters from the bay we were sitting by, watched for whales, hiked for views, and found the ‘best west coast clam chowder’…and it really was. good mems.”

Oyster and ocean pics are abound in the IG slides, but the husband and wife rock similar boho sweaters and sunglasses in one photo. A few days prior, the “I Quit Drinking” singer shared a selfie from Napa Valley, rocking stylish sunglasses and a puff-sleeve top.

“the calm before the s(tour)m,” she captioned the post, referencing her upcoming tour. “so HAPPY I get to see so many of you so soon.” The trek across wine country continued when Kelsea shared more snapshots from Carneros in Napa Valley yesterday, wearing a printed white dress against the scenic backdrop of a vineyard and wide open skies.

The Grammy nominated singer will begin her tour on July 30 at Watershed Festival in Washington and wrap it up on October 27 at Hollywood Bowl. Spanning Nevada, Tennessee, New York, and Texas, Kelsea will be joined by the Jonas Brothers.

Kelsea released two albums last year amidst the early stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: Kelsea, in March 2020, and about six months later Ballerini, a surprise, reimagined version of her first pandemic album. The singer reflected on debuting new music during a global health crisis in an interview with The Tennessean last September.

“It was the week the world shut down,” she told the newspaper of Kelsea‘s debut. “I was really careful about not taking up any space talking about it because there were bigger things to talk about in the world, especially at that time. And the truth is, I kinda detached myself from the project.” She added, “I got bummed out because I loved the album that we made. Everything we planned for it went away.”

Enter: Ballerini. “Someone was like, ‘Hey, you just put out this album that you’re in love with. What happened?” Kelsea said. “Please go back to it and find a way to fall back in love with it.’ The circumstances are the circumstances, but that doesn’t change the art you made.”