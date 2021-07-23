Britney Spears Wears Just Her Daisy Dukes In Sexy New Photo As She Soaks Up The Sun

Britney Spears was absolutely glowing in her latest photo as she posed outdoors! The pop star has been posting up a storm amidst her conservatorship drama.

Britney Spears, 39, hasn’t aged a day. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Friday, July 23 with multiple posts — including one where she opted to go topless and wore just a pair of denim daisy duke shorts. Britney covered her breasts with her hands as she gave the camera a seductive, smoldering look. She kept her jean bottoms unbuttoned and rolled down as she stood in what appeared to be outdoor garden, rocking her hair straight and partially clipped back.

Her 32 million Instagram followers were absolutely loving the sexy photo, including singer Tinashe. “BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY,” Brit’s “Slumber Party” collaborator commented. Notably, the music video set is where Brit met her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, back in 2016. “break the internet queen,” a fan wrote, while another hilariously added, “free the Britties!” Britney’s complexion looked absolutely flawless in the image as she stood under the natural sunlight, seemingly at her Los Angeles area home.



The gorgeous photo was the second post of Britney’s on the same day. Earlier in the afternoon, she posted another one of her iconic dancing posts — this time set to “Controller” by Channel Tre. The mom of two looked incredible as she showed off her at-home choreography in a sheer white lace catsuit with a black bikini peeking underneath, paired with a pair of black pumps. “no professional lighting or camera equipment … just me playing around doing my thing,” she wrote, confessing she just got “henna tattoos.”

Britney’s posts come just nine days after her second court testimony as she attempts to end her conservatorship. On July 14, the Louisiana native addressed Los Angeles judge Brenda J. Penny with a number of concerns, including a request to hire her own lawyer (which was granted). “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said, according to NBC, referencing her father Jamie Spears, 68, who serves of conservatorship of her estate. “I want to petition the court to terminate the conservatorship, but I do not want to be evaluated…I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator. I have serious abandonment issues. I was scared of my dad growing up. I thought he would show up drunk somewhere,” she also said per CNN.