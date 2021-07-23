See Pic

Britney Spears Wears Just Her Daisy Dukes In Sexy New Photo As She Soaks Up The Sun

Britney Spears
shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Britney Spears was absolutely glowing in her latest photo as she posed outdoors! The pop star has been posting up a storm amidst her conservatorship drama.

Britney Spears, 39, hasn’t aged a day. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Friday, July 23 with multiple posts — including one where she opted to go topless and wore just a pair of denim daisy duke shorts. Britney covered her breasts with her hands as she gave the camera a seductive, smoldering look. She kept her jean bottoms unbuttoned and rolled down as she stood in what appeared to be outdoor garden, rocking her hair straight and partially clipped back.

Her 32 million Instagram followers were absolutely loving the sexy photo, including singer Tinashe. “BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY,” Brit’s “Slumber Party” collaborator commented. Notably, the music video set is where Brit met her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, back in 2016. “break the internet queen,” a fan wrote, while another hilariously added, “free the Britties!” Britney’s complexion looked absolutely flawless in the image as she stood under the natural sunlight, seemingly at her Los Angeles area home.

The gorgeous photo was the second post of Britney’s on the same day. Earlier in the afternoon, she posted another one of her iconic dancing posts — this time set to “Controller” by Channel Tre. The mom of two looked incredible as she showed off her at-home choreography in a sheer white lace catsuit with a black bikini peeking underneath, paired with a pair of black pumps. “no professional lighting or camera equipment … just me playing around doing my thing,” she wrote, confessing she just got “henna tattoos.”

Britney’s posts come just nine days after her second court testimony as she attempts to end her conservatorship. On July 14, the Louisiana native addressed Los Angeles judge Brenda J. Penny with a number of concerns, including a request to hire her own lawyer (which was granted). “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said, according to NBC, referencing her father Jamie Spears, 68, who serves of conservatorship of her estate. “I want to petition the court to terminate the conservatorship, but I do not want to be evaluated…I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator. I have serious abandonment issues. I was scared of my dad growing up. I thought he would show up drunk somewhere,” she also said per CNN.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears Showing Off Abs -- Photos

Singer Britney Spears shows off her toned bikini body while enjoying a day on the beach in with her kids Sean and Jaden in Hawaii. Britney announced earlier this week that her new album 'Glory' is coming out soon and you can pre-order it on iTunes.UK RIGHTS ONLYPictured: Britney SpearsRef: SPL4156366 060816 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Spear, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars are set to perform during the 12-date Jingle Ball tour this holiday season. IHeartMedia announced Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the tour will kick off Nov. 29 in Dallas and wrap Dec. 18 in Miami Music-Jingle Ball, Las Vegas, USA
Britney Spears Britney Spears out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jul 2017 Britney Spears is all smiles as she comes out of the dance Studio in Westlake Village