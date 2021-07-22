Watch

Justin Timberlake Ignores Lance Bass' Call During A TikTok Prank — Watch Awkward Video

Lance Bass pranked his former NSYNC pals in a hilarious TikTok video, but Justin Timberlake awkwardly rejected the FaceTime call.

NSYNC‘s Lance Bass, 42, has pulled a prank on his fellow boy band members, doing the “I’m too busy” trend on TikTok. The singer was seen FaceTiming his pals then immediately telling them he’s too busy to talk, before asking them to call him back and hanging up. He successfully tricked Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick in the July 21 video, but Justin Timberlake, 40, foiled his plans by ignoring the call altogether.

The chart-topper was seen rejecting Lance’s call, as he reacted by jokingly saying, “what the f*ck.” Lance captioned his video, “They just won’t leave me alone! Don’t they know how busy I am?? Jeez.” He added the hashtags, “#DidYouJustDenyMe?? #BoyBandWars and #TooBusy.” A number of followers pointed out JT’s behavior, and questioned whether the pair were still on good terms.

“Are yall still close with Justin? I mean I know he didn’t pick up but that doesn’t mean yall don’t keep in touch. just curious,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Lance replied, “lol. We are all still close. Brothers forever!” Another user wrote, “Justin turned the joke around on you poor Lance,” to which Lance quipped, “Add psychic to his resume.”

As fans would know, Justin has been in the headlines after publicly expressing support for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 39, amid her tightly controlled conservatorship under dad Jamie Spears, 68. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” the Justified singer began a thread of tweets, posted on Wednesday, June 23. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

He continued, “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” referencing Brit’s shocking claims that she is unable to have a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, due to an IUD. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for…[my wife Jessica Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” he concluded.