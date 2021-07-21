Simone Biles Shares Her Fave Pics With BF & Talks About When She Wants Kids In Fan Q&A

While awaiting the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles revealed to her fans if she wants to have children eventually. See her answer here!

Simone Biles is divulging some details about her personal life to her fans. The 24-year-old gymnast, who is currently in Tokyo, Japan awaiting the commencement of the 2021 Summer Olympics, got personal with her fans in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 21. While Simone answered trivial questions about topics like her favorite fruit and current Netflix binges, she also shared a few snaps of her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, and revealed if and when she’ll ever have children.

In one IG slide, a fan asked Simone to share her “fav pic” of her and Jonathan. However, the Olympic superstar could not settle on just one photo, and instead shared three pics of the happy couple together. On another slide, Simone was asked, “Do you want to have kids in the future?,” to which she responded: “One day in the far future.” Considering how busy Simone is with gymnastics, we really can’t blame her for not having motherhood at the top of mind.

Simone seems happier than ever dating Jonathan. The lovebirds kicked off their romance around Mar. 2020, and haven’t been shy about showing off their love for each other ever since. When Simone posted a photo of herself taking in the “dream” of competing in the Olympic trials in June, Jonathan made it known he’d be watching her with the comment, “can’t wait to watch. You in the city, baby. Let’s go.”

However, Simone was admittedly upset when the time came to leave Jonathan and jet off to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. On July 14, the athlete hinted in Twitter and Instagram posts that she was “crying” on the plane leaving behind her family and friends, Jonathan included. “Not me crying on the plane because I’ll miss my family & friends,” she sarcastically wrote. Luckily, Simone will have Jonathan — as well as the entire United States — cheering her on as she goes for the gold in Tokyo!