Pregnant Cardi B Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Black Bikini While Rapping In New Video

Cardi B took to Instagram to promote ‘Wild Side,’ her new song with Normani, by rapping along with the lyrics while flaunting her baby bump while wearing a mesh dress and a black bikini top.

Cardi B, 28, proved she’s glowing while expecting her second child, in her latest Instagram video! The rapper looked gorgeous while rapping along to her and Normani’s new tune, “Wild Side” in various clips she included in one post on July 19. Each clip featured her growing baby bump on full display as she rocked different stylish pieces of clothing.

The first clip showed her sitting on a set of stairs while donning a green mesh dress over a green bikini top and long matching green locks. She topped the look off with makeup that included green eyeshadow and hoop earrings, and her cute baby bump just added to the natural beauty of her appearance.

The other clips showed Cardi in a black PVC bikini top and matching thong bottoms along with the same long green locks, which also included a blue tint on top and black sections at the ends. Her baby bump was bare and again on full display as she also accessorized with various necklaces and a pair of sunglasses. Her confidence was apparent throughout as her tattoos could also be seen in many shots.

Cardi’s latest video comes just three days after she debuted the music video for “Wild Side” with Normani, which can be seen above. The two ladies got a lot of attention for the sizzling feature, which shows them both totally naked while hugging each other while holding onto hanging chains. They also had fans talking with the cover art for the jam, which shows them both stretched out while wearing nothing and having their private parts covered by massively long curled hair.

Cardi’s new song with Normani comes in the midst of her second pregnancy. The talented star surprised everyone when she announced that she was expecting with her husband Offset, 29, by debuting her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards in June. The reveal came during her epic performance of “Type Sh*t.” Cardi and Offset are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Kulture.