Ben Affleck Reveals Platinum Blonde Hair In ‘The Last Duel’ Trailer — See His Transformation

Is that you, Ben Affleck? The Oscar winner looks nearly unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair in the first trailer for ‘The Last Duel.’

Ben Affleck, 48, underwent a massive transformation to play Count Pierre d’Alençon in the upcoming movie The Last Duel. The first trailer was released on July 21, and you’ll have to do a double-take to find Ben. He looks like a totally different person with platinum blonde hair and a matching goatee.

Ben filmed the movie in early 2020 and photos from the set were leaked that featured Ben’s shocking blonde hair transformation. The photos went viral, and Ben admitted that he looked like a Harry Potter fan-fave.

“What the f**k! I can’t believe the blonde hair pictures,” Ben told E! News in March 2020. “I haven’t even seen the [pictures]. I’m nervous because there’s good ones… from the right angle… I’m looking a little bit like if [Draco] Malfoy [from Harry Potter] grew up and had a tough life and grew a goatee.”

The Last Duel features a number of jaw-dropping transformations. Ben’s best friend and co-star Matt Damon, who plays Jean de Carrouges, looks wild with a very thick mullet. Adam Driver is rocking long locks to play Jacques Le Gris.

The movie takes place in 14th-century France and follows knight Jean de Carrouges and his squire Jacques Le Gris, who are ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses his squire of raping his wife. Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, is played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. The movie also stars Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Hazeldine, and Michael McElhatton. The Last Duel is set to be released in theaters on October 15.

These days, Ben is back to his natural brown hair color. He reunited with his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 51, in April 2021. Bennifer has been inseparable for months, frequently spending time together in The Hamptons, Miami, Los Angeles, and more. Things are getting very serious between Bennifer. They were recently seen house-hunting in Los Angeles!