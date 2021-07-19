Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up To Daughter True, 3, & Nieces Penelope, 9, & Chicago, 3 For Cute Photo

See Pic

Say cheese! Khloe Kardashian was joined by her daughter True Thompson and her nieces Penelope Disick & Chicago West for an adorable group selfie.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, had three very special family members by her side in her latest Instagram upload. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her nieces Penelope Disick, 9, and Chicago West, 3, all assembled for an adorable selfie that Khloe shared to the social media platform on Sunday, July 18. Khloe, who shares her baby girl with ex Tristan Thompson, looked like she was having a blast taking the fun photo with the three little ones while seemingly being on babysitting duty.

While Khloe gave a kissy face for the camera, True was so happy while opening her mouth to show off her cute baby teeth. Meanwhile, Penelope, the middle child of exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, similarly showed off her big smile in the right-hand corner of the selfie. And Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby girl Chicago poked her head up from the bottom of the snapshot to give Khloe’s followers a look at her scrumptious face.

Khloe captioned the family selfie, “Me and my besties!” And the foursome got lots of love in the comments section of the post. Khloe’s Good American Instagram account called the group “Angels,” adding a few red heart emojis after the sweet comment. Fans also gushed over the sweet selfie, with one saying of the three kids, “They grow up so fast.” They sure do.

Khloe Kardashian & daughter True
Khloe Kardashian on a shopping spree with daughter True Thompson (Photo: BACKGRID)

Khloe often uses her Instagram account — which boasts over 165 million followers — to share photos with her many relatives. On July 8, Khloe posed for a selfie with Penelope to celebrate her niece’s birthday. “And just like …she’s NINE,” Khloe wrote. The month prior, the mom of one was joined by sister Kylie Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian (who rarely appears on his sisters’ social media posts) for yet another family selfie. Khloe captioned that adult-only snapshot, “Soulmates.”

Aside from the family pics, Khloe’s Instagram has also been the center of some recent drama between her exes Tristan, 30, and Lamar Odom, 41. The headline-making drama all started after Lamar called Khloe — whom he was married to from 2009 to 2016 — a “hottie” in a comment on a photo of Khloe showering while wearing a bikini. Tristan seemingly decided to call out the fellow NBA star and reference his near-fatal overdose in 2015 by writing, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” Lamar responded days later by reposting a shady tweet about Tristan’s initial response. Since then, the drama seems to have ended — for now.