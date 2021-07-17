Tweet

Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Camille Grammer After Her Tweet About Erika Jayne’s Running Mascara

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Lisa Rinna has responded to her former co-star Camille Grammer, after she threw shade at Erika Jayne when she broke down in tears.

Lisa Rinna has defended her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne, 50, after their former cast mate Camille Grammer threw some major shade. During the July 14 episode of the Bravo reality show, Erika broke down in tears as she opened up about her divorce and legal woes. Camille took to Twitter to weigh in on the drama, specifically the mascara running down her face. ““We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying,” Camille wrote, suggesting Erika could have intentionally worn mascara that would run.

A screen grab of her tweet was then posted to the Instagram fan account “queensofbravo,” and Lisa clapped back in the comments section, “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAss—-OnTwitter,” she wrote. It’s no surprise Lisa jumped to Erika’s defense, having previously told Camille she acts like “an a**hole on Twitter.”

As fans would know, Erika reacted to being accused of stealing settlement funds and faking her divorce to hide assets. While talking to her co-stars, Erika claimed that she didn’t know anything about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi‘s, legal issues. “I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore,” she said during the season 11 episode.

Lisa Rina and Camille Grammer. Image: Shutterstock

The former couple, who split in late 2020, are also reportedly being investigated by a bankruptcy trustee after Tom was sued by one of his business partners. PEOPLE claimed that although Erika initially refused to turn over bank statements and other documents as part of the investigation, she will now have to do so because a judge ordered it. Court documents reportedly say differently and claim that Erika “has been and remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee’s investigation in this bankruptcy of debtor Girardi & Keese.”