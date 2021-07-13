Lisa Rinna Rocks A Plunging White Swimsuit In Mexico To Celebrate Her Birthday: ‘This Is 58’

The ageless star celebrated her 58th birthday with a sizzling selfie. See the photo!

This is 58! Lisa Rinna celebrated another year around the sun in Mexico with husband Harry Hamlin this week — and shared a sizzling birthday selfie in a plunging white swimsuit on Instagram on Monday, July 12. To celebrate 58, the actress rocked a white one-piece from designer Norma Kamali and yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses from Tom Ford, captioning the post: “This is 58,” complete with celebratory emojis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star even followed up with an astute meme on Tuesday that joked about her ageless features. The post featured Lisa’s swimsuit pic alongside an image of an elderly woman with a medical inhaler that read, “Lisa Rinna at 58” vs. “Me at 30.” She captioned the meme with a laugh emoji.

The actress has been documenting much of the birthday festivities on IG, sharing a clip on Monday of herself and husband Harry being sung to by the pool — slices of birthday cake and a candle in tow. “and we had cake,” she captioned the IG video. “I love cake.”

She also shared another video from the previous evening on Tuesday, enjoying a tequila-fueled dance party with her guests by the pool. “THANK YOU TEQUILA,” Lisa captioned the post.

On the day of her birthday on July 11, Lisa shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a little girl in a witch costume. “Some things never change,” she captioned with a laugh emoji. “It’s my birthday. I’m going to party like it’s my birthday.”

On IG, Lisa’s daughters Amelia, 20, and Delilah Hamlin, 23, paid homage to their mom for her 58th birthday. Sharing a series of throwback and current photos of herself with her mom, Amelia gushed about Lisa and called her her “twin flame.” The model wrote, “happy birthday mommy! i’m so grateful to have such a kind, loving, fierce, and selfless woman as my mother.” She added, “you’ve taught me everything i know about anything. you are our rock. my twin flame. the weirdest mom ever, but the absolute best mom ever. each day i become more and more grateful for you.”

Delilah, on the other hand, called Lisa her “role model and inspiration” in a black-and-white throwback pic of the two. “You have taught me so much and I am so lucky to have gotten you as a mama,” she wrote. “you crazy woman and I love it I love you.”