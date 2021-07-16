Sharon Stone Brings Handsome Son Roan, 21, As Her Date To Cannes Event — See Photo

Roan looked so dapper in a black tuxedo as he accompanied his superstar mom to the glam amfAR gala in Cannes!

Sharon Stone, 63, was beaming with joy as she posed for photos with her oldest child Roan Bronstein Stone, 21, at the Cannes Film Festival! The Basic Instinct icon brought her rarely seen son to the star-studded 27th annual amfAR Gala on July 16, which was held during the Cannes Film Festival to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS. Sharon looked absolutely stunning in a lavender colored gown that was adorned with crystal details around the bodice area.

The silky skirt flowed down to the ground with layers of tiered fabric fabric over top. Sharon kept the glitz going with a pair of pink crystal and green drop earrings, opting to keep her blonde hair back in a formal up-do. While the A-Lister regularly looks like a knock out on her Instagram — particularly in her many bikini shots — her complexion was radiant on the gray-colored carpet (a neutral shift from the classic red). Her skin glowed with a touch of golden highlighter, along with a rose-brown lipstick that appeared to have a slight sheen.

Meanwhile, Roan was dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The 21-year-old rocked a bow tie and crisp white shirt underneath the tailored black jacket, showing off his long hair as he posed alongside his mom. Roan looked like a total model as he gave the red carpet cameras a series of fierce looks, sweetly placing his arm around his beautiful mom. Sharon is also mom to sons Quinn Kelly, 15, and Laird Vonne, 16.

Roan often chooses to wear his hair in a “man-bun” style, which he did on another rare outing with Sharon on July 10. He rocked a white tank top and black jeans with Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White seatbelt-inspired belt and and matching sneakers. The pair were snapped leaving the Optometrix store in Beverly Hills, appearing to be in good spirts as they enjoyed the sunny Los Angeles day. Sharon was also casually dressed in a pair of dark distressed jeans, a silky black tank-top and black leather combat boots, adding a chic pair of sunglasses to the weekend ensemble.