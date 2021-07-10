Sharon Stone & Rarely Seen Son Roan, 21, Step Out For Shopping Date In Beverly Hills — See Pics

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Bronstein were all smiles as they walked by photographers in fashionable summer-friendly outfits while reportedly shopping for sunglasses at a store in Beverly Hills.

Sharon Stone, 63, stepped out with her oldest son Roan Bronstein Stone, 21, during a rare outing on July 8. The actress was dressed in a stylish black sleeveless top, jeans, and boots as she walked beside the blond hunk, who wore a white tank top, black jeans, and white, red, and yellow sneakers, in the Beverly Hills area. The duo reportedly shopped for sunglasses at the Optometrix store and flashed bright smiles as they passed photographers.

The mother and son appeared to have a fun conversation as they enjoyed time together under the summer sun. Sharon also rocked a pair of sunglasses with her look and showed off her signature short blonde locks. Roan had his tresses tied up into a bun.

Private Sharon’s rarely seen out and about with her three children, so her latest outing with Roan is a memorable one that shows off their close bond. She adopted him with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein in 2000, two years after they were married. They split in 2004 and she went on to adopt her second son, Laird in 2005 and her third son, Quinn in 2006. It’s not clear what Roan’s relationship is like with Phil, but in 2019, he filed papers to have his legal last name also include Sharon’s last name.

During Sharon and Roan’s Beverly Hills trip, they also appeared to be approached by paparazzi, who asked Sharon is there was truth to recent rumors that she’s dating 25-year-old rapper RMR after they were spotted hanging out at a Los Angeles nightclub together. The Basic Instinct star seemed to deny them when she said “No” and laughed the question off. Roan also laughed and said, “You couldn’t have asked a funnier question.”

The beauty also showed off her kindness when she then helped a photographer up after he fell to the ground while attempting to take pictures of her and her son during the interaction. Once she knew he was okay, she went into her car and on her way.