Serena Williams Looks Like A Boss In Black Corset Dress As She Finishes Out The Week In Style

Out of office: Serena Williams rocks a corset dress in a new pre-weekend photo. See the fiery look.



Serena Williams’ pre-weekend look is a grand slam. The tennis player, 39, shared a snapshot of herself in a black corset dress on Instagram on Friday, July 16 and celebrated her final work commitment of the week. She captioned the stunning snapshot, “*finishes last meeting of the week*” complete with a laptop emoji, signaling the ultimate out of office message. See the pic HERE!

The athlete completed the alluring look with a waved ‘do courtesy of Angela Meadows Salon and glam by makeup artist Natasha Gross, both of which based in Miami, where the 23-time Grand Slam winner resides with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia, 3. The athlete regularly shares content of her sweet mini-me daughter on Instagram, either playing tennis with her mom or posing in a Princess Belle costume outside of the Palace of Versailles in France.

Serena and her Reddit co-founder husband, 38, have been married since November 2017. They welcomed their daughter a few months before the wedding. In an interview with Bumble in March, Serena opened up about the marriage. When asked about she was surprised to learn about married life, she said, “Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it.”

When asked about what she learned above love, Serena added, “I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing.”

Last month, the athlete shocked fans when she revealed that she would not be competing at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which kicks off on Friday, July 23. During a press conference at Wimbledon on June 27, Serena said she wasn’t on the list, but didn’t elaborate further. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list — not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she continued. “I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.” The athlete added that she has “not thought about it,” telling media, “In the past, [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me [but] I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

The celebrated tennis player competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016, winning four gold medals along the way. She previously missed the 2004 games in Athens due to a knee injury.