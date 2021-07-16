Hailey Baldwin Sweetly Kisses Justin Bieber On The Nose After Defending Him Against Haters — Photos

No caption necessary. Justin Bieber shared a sweet photo of him and wife Hailey Baldwin from what appeared to be their recent romantic getaway to Greece!

Hailey Baldwin, 24, showed husband Justin Bieber, 27, some love in a cute new photo! The BareMinerals model can be seen kissing Justin on the nose as she went for a dip in a pool. The Canadian pop star appeared to have his legs in the cool water as he leaned down for the intimate moment, caught on camera by pro photographer Evan Paterakis. No caption was necessary on the post, which the Changes singer shared to his Instagram account on July 16 — see the image here. Hailey didn’t share a location the photo, but she was recently wearing the same pictured orange bikini in Greece.

The post comes after a week of headlines following a video of Justin seemingly yelling at Hailey in Las Vegas. The pair were in Sin City for UFC 264 on the weekend of July 9, where they stayed at the ritzy Wynn Resort & Casino. In the quick video, Justin and Hailey were surrounded by security as they made their way through the lobby of the massive property, after the opening of the h.wood Group’s Delilah restaurant opening where JB performed alongside Diplo.

Days after the video made the rounds on social media, Hailey took to social media to clear the air. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin shared a photo of the pair kissing, adding a message about “negative bulls—t” and “false” news. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” the blonde bombshell penned. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls— peeps,” she also added.

In past interviews, Hailey has been open about the challenges of being a young married couple — despite having known her husband for the better part of a decade. “The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Hailey said to Vogue in February 2019. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard,” she added, explaining both she and Justin are “coming from a really genuine place.” She went on to say that they are “two young people who are learning as we go.” Justin and Hailey reunited in 2018, legally marrying shortly after in September of that year. They celebrated with a wedding a year later in September 2020.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy… You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect’,” she also said in the interview. “That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”