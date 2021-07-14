See Message

Hailey Baldwin Breaks Silence After Justin Bieber Was Seen ‘Yelling’ At Her In Video

News Writer

Hailey Baldwin shared a scathing message about ‘negative bullshit’ after a clip of Justin Bieber ‘yelling’ at her went viral.

Hailey Baldwin seemingly shut down reports that Justin Bieber yelled at her during a recent trip to Vegas over the weekend. The model, 24, shared a blurry snapshot of herself kissing her husband, 27, on Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 14 — and penned a pointed message about “false” and “negative bullshit.”

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” Hailey wrote on the IG Story. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

A fan account captured an exchange (below) between Hailey and her husband after he performed with Diplo at a night club in the Wynn resort in Vegas on Saturday, July 9. A few fans misinterpreted the exchange as a heated fight, but others dismissed such claims, explaining that it was pure “adrenaline” post-performance.

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing,” one fan tweeted alongside a clip from the concert. “He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”

Hailey and Justin, who have known each other for a decade, wed in 2018 after about two years of on and off dating. The couple appeared on the cover of Vogue together in February 2019 and discussed the trials and tribulations of a young marriage. “The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Hailey said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.” However, the two are “coming from a really genuine place.”

“We’re two young people who are learning as we go,” she continued. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy… You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

Justin maintained that “fighting is good,” telling the mag: “Doesn’t the Bible talk about righteous anger? We don’t want to lose each other.” He added, “We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels.”