Demi Lovato Says They Feel ‘Sexiest’ While ‘Naked’ In A Bathtub Without Makeup – Photo

Demi Lovato stunned in this sexy bathtub selfie as she showed off her perfect, make-up free complexion.

Demi Lovato, 28, looked so gorgeous in her latest selfie! The Disney alum shared a snap taken in a sudsy marble bathtub on July 15, confessing that was where she felt her “sexiest.” Going totally make-up free, Demi’s picture perfect complexion was on full display in the portrait like image as she gazed seductively into the camera.

“I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked,” the non-binary actress penned in her Instagram caption. “Just me in my purest form. I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is,” she added.

Her black hair was totally slicked back with the bath tub water in the photo, which gave fans a glimpse at her neck tattoo of a butterfly (she also has the word “survivor” inked on her neck). The Texas native’s eyebrows were perfectly styled and arched in the candid image.

Her millions of fans and followers were loving the image, including BFF Matthew Scott Montgomery. “LOVE of my LIFE,” Matthew, who appeared in her documentary Dancing with the Devil, commented. “You’re so beautiful,” another added, while friend and photographer Angelo Kritikos wrote, “BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT BOO.”

Demi has been open in the past about her on-going body image struggles, including battle with an easting disorder. Last Christmas, Demi marked the holiday with a vulnerable post sharing a photo of her stretch marks. “I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors,” she wrote at the time, detailing her painful experience.

“I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'” she went on. “In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them,” Demi added.