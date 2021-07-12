Recap

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Reluctantly Sends [SPOILER] Home After Concerns From The Other Men

katie thurston
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1704” – A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) HUNTER, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1705” – Fourteen remaining suitors are ready to finally put the drama behind them and focus on getting quality time with Katie, until Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men hoping to capture Katie’s heart and Blake will be joining them in the house. Later on the massive group date, Bachelor Nation favorites Wells Adams and Franco stop by to introduce and commentate on an intense game of America’s hottest new sport – Bash Ball; but when more than egos end up getting bruised, Katie steps in and stands up for her guys, ending the game early and giving everyone the attention they deserve. Later, Katie and Andrew S. have an important conversation about their future and one guy gets greedy with Katie’s time. At the end of the night, a rose ceremony will bring Katie one step closer to hopefully finding her match on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JULY 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, TRE
THE BACHELORETTE - “1705” – Fourteen remaining suitors are ready to finally put the drama behind them and focus on getting quality time with Katie, until Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men hoping to capture Katie’s heart and Blake will be joining them in the house. Later on the massive group date, Bachelor Nation favorites Wells Adams and Franco stop by to introduce and commentate on an intense game of America’s hottest new sport – Bash Ball; but when more than egos end up getting bruised, Katie steps in and stands up for her guys, ending the game early and giving everyone the attention they deserve. Later, Katie and Andrew S. have an important conversation about their future and one guy gets greedy with Katie’s time. At the end of the night, a rose ceremony will bring Katie one step closer to hopefully finding her match on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JULY 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After multiple guys voiced their concerns about someone Katie Thurston was falling for on ‘The Bachelorette,’ she made the difficult decision to send him home.

Katie Thurston started falling for Hunter Montgomery on the July 5 episode of The Bachelorette, but back at the house, the other guys were growing weary of him. Those feelings intensified during the July 12 episode, and the truth came out during an intense group date. The date required the men to roast each other with help from two drag queens, and Hunter was the butt of the majority of jokes throughout the day.

However, it was when one of the drag queens asked him how he felt about Katie that the claws really came out. Hunter claimed that he was “falling in love” with the Bachelorette while onstage during the roast. Beforehand, though, while talking to the drag queens backstage, he had admitted that he wasn’t really to say those words just yet. Tre Cooper called him out for this in front of Katie, and she began to have concerns of her own.

katie thurston
Katie Thurston at a rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Those concerns were intensified during the nighttime portion of the date, when various men brought up Hunter’s behavior while spending one-on-one time with Katie. “I’d hate to see you heartbroken by the wrong person,” James Bonsall said. “Between you and I, I’m just noticing a lack of consistency with Hunter. I see his behavior as almost calculated, specifically. Today, he expressed that he’s falling for you and the timing and circumstance raises concerns for me.” James also compared Hunter to Thomas Jacobs, who Katie eliminated earlier this season when she found out he wasn’t on the show for the right reasons.

Related Gallery

'The Bachelorette' Cast: Meet The 29 Men Vying For Katie Thurston's Heart In Season 17

THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Marty. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Christian. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Josh. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Tre and Aaron Clancy expressed similar concerns, and it left Katie feeling “very conflicted” because Hunter was someone she was starting to form a “connection” with. She decided to confront Hunter herself. “The part that is scary for me, especially because we do have a connection, is phrases like ‘being calculated,'” she explained. “Someone else compared you to Thomas. The fact that it’s more than one guy is the part that really sucks for me.”
Hunter was pretty caught off guard, and tried to defend himself. “I don’t blame you for wanting to look into that,” he admitted. “As far as being calculated, I’ve focused on you and only you. So I’m not being calculated. I don’t know what else I can say to defend myself. I think you’ve also seen people kind of get ganged up on. I’m trying my best to be an adult.”
Katie Thurston and Hunter Montgomery
Katie Thurston and Hunter Montgomery at an earlier rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelorette’. (ABC)
Katie was clearly frustrated and upset by the end of the evening, to the point where she became physically ill. She decided to call off the rest of the date and ended the night before giving anyone a rose. She didn’t see the guys again until the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, which was days later. At that point, Katie actually decided to cancel the cocktail party.
“I’m at the point where time really isn’t going to make a difference tonight,” she revealed. “I have strong relationships with men in this room and I owe it to them, I owe it to myself to just be very intentional with where my heart is and what I want to do with my time going forward. That being said, the cocktail party is cancelled. I know within my heart exactly what I want to do going forward.”
At the rose ceremony, Katie pulled Hunter aside to talk one-on-one. She told him that her decision to cut the group date short had a lot to do with him. “It was not supposed to be like that,” Hunter assured her. “I thought about that moment a lot of times in my head. I didn’t get up and write you a love letter the morning after I met you because I wanted to make it another week — I did it because I was on fire with emotions. I wanted you to know, in that moment, this is how I feel.”
Katie insisted that she just wanted clarity from Hunter, and she sent him back inside to continue with the rose ceremony. “I’m at a point where I’m so ready to move forward and really start to fall in love,” she told the group. “I don’t have time to allow anyone to play catch up. I don’t have time for the drama. I’m just ready to find my person.”
In the end, Katie eliminated Hunter, as well as THREE other guys — Aaron, Tre and James. With Justin having a rose from the group date and Connor Brennan already being eliminated earlier in the episode, that narrowed the group from 12 to seven. The Bachelorette continues on July 19 on ABC.