Beyoncé Rocks Bright Yellow Shorts To Take Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Shopping At F.A.O. Schwarz — See Pics

Beyonce & Blue Ivy
Members of the R&B group Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams pose together after they attended the Nicole Miller fashion show, in New York
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Beyonce wore a yellow midi dress and green heels when she took her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy shopping in New York City. See the cute pics!

Beyonce, 39, and her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, hit up FAO Schwarz toy store for a day of shopping in the Big Apple. The “Crazy In Love” singer took her mini-me to the world famous shop, located in Manhattan, while the store was closing to the public. Bey wore a yellow midi dress with a blue cardigan and strappy green heels for the private shopping outing. Her daughter donned a white tank top, dark jeans, and white sneakers, as she pulled her braided her back into two pigtails and secured them with pink bows.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

The pair stayed for over an hour as they wandered around the store while their security guards kept a watchful eye. The mom-of-three was most recently seen cutting a stylish figure while boarding a helicopter from the Hamptons to New York City on July 7. She flew into the city with hubby Jay-Z to grab dinner in Brooklyn, opting for a pair of high-waisted pants, covered in a bold and colorful tropical floral print. She styled the pants with a long-sleeve white blouse and a white Telfar bag.

While she was in the Hamptons, she and Jay-Z were joined for dinner by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir. Of course, fans would recall Bey recently sent love to her adorable twins on their fourth birthday.

Beyoncé exits after lunch with her daughter Blue Ivy at Nobu in Malibu.
Singer Beyonce, left, sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, center, and her mother Tina Knowles during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce holds the hand of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, while her husband, rapper Jay Z, talks in the background, after the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

“What’s better than 1 gift….2,” Beyonce wrote. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.” For the most part, the A-lister keeps her twins out of the spotlight, but will sometimes share photos of them for special occasions! Meanwhile, her first child Blue has spent a lot more time in the public eye. The nine-year-old was featured on Bey’s song “Brown Skin Girl,” and won several awards for her small part on the song.