Watch

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video Of Stormi, 3, Singing ‘Blackbird’ By The Beatles

kylie jenner and stormi
MEGA
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit Disneyland with Stormi. The A-list duo visited the 'happiest place on earth' on Wednesday with their toddler daughter, drawing attention from crowds as they made their way through the parks. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Stormi,Dream Ref: SPL5227649 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoy dinner date with Yris Palmer & daughter at Nobu in MalibuPictured: Kylie Jenner, Yris PalmerBACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

Stormi performed a sweet rendition of ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles. Watch the clip!

Get Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on the phone: Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of daughter Stormi Webster performing an inspired rendition of “Blackbird” by The Beatles on July 9. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, shared the clips on her Instagram Story on Friday, using the app’s microphone filter, as her daughter, 3, demonstrated a love for the classics.

Stormi sang the first two lines of the 1968 track: “Blackbird singing in the dead of night. Take these broken wings and learn to fly.” Her mom joined in a little at the end and gushed, “That was beautiful, my baby!”

The little vocalist, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, made a cameo in her mom’s latest YouTube video shared earlier today. The makeup mogul released the first part of a three-part series called “Inside Kylie Cosmetics” on Friday, chronicling the rise of the billion-dollar makeup brand. Stormi burst into the room amid an interview, becoming distracted by some pink Starburst candies. “Get out of here!” Kylie laughed. “She’s so mischievous.”

kylie jenner and stormi
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Vacation Photos

** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Makeup Mogul, Kylie Jenner and her rapper Boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted with their daughter Stormi while they enjoy lunch in Nerano, ahead of Kylie's 22nd birthday.Pictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In New York City last month, Stormi stole the show while on the red carpet for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit on June 15, where her dad Travis received an award. She wore a black sleeveless dress and adorable Nike Air Jordans in white, black, and blue. Kylie and Travis sparked reconciliation rumors at the event, too, engaging in some PDA at the event. The two have been romantically linked since 2017, but called it quits in September 2019 and have been co-parenting their daughter since.

On stage to accept his award, however, Travis further fueled the flames of reconciliation when he referred to Kylie as his “wifey,” thanking her in his speech. “Stormi, I love you,” he said. “And wifey, I love you.” Following the event, a source told HollywoodLife that the relationship was “complex.” The source said: “Kylie and Travis have a wonderfully complex relationship that is full of complete support.”

“Being together for each other and co-parenting is job number one for them both,” the source continued. While the two are “very happy right now,” the source maintained the public interest in their relationship has been “a lot” to contend with. “She and Travis are very, very happy right now,” the source said. “But they are also young and the pressure of having everyone trying to figure out their relationship and having opinions on it is a lot. But at some point you just have to do what makes you happy, and that’s where Kylie is at.”