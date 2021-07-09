Watch

Stormi Webster, 3, Gatecrashes Mom Kylie’s Interview To Grab Candy: ‘She’s So Mischievous’

Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit Disneyland with Stormi. The A-list duo visited the 'happiest place on earth' on Wednesday with their toddler daughter, drawing attention from crowds as they made their way through the parks. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Stormi,Dream Ref: SPL5227649 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoy dinner date with Yris Palmer & daughter at Nobu in MalibuPictured: Kylie Jenner, Yris PalmerBACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Stormi Webster is such an adorable little girl! The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a sweet cameo in her mom’s latest YouTube video.

Stormi Webster totally crashed onto the set of her mom Kylie Jenner‘s new Inside Kylie Cosmetics video, which dropped on July 9. The makeup mogul released the first episode of the three-part series, which charts the rise of her billion-dollar brand, and little Stormi made the most adorable cameo. “I’m going to start my interview and then when I’m done, we’re going to go home, ‘k?” Kylie told Stormi, as she replied, “Later!” while running away.

stormi
Kylie and Travis with Stormi. Image: Shutterstock

The three-year-old then comes back into the room to say hi to Kylie, but gets distracted by the pink Starburst in a bowl beside her. “Get out of here!” Kylie giggled. “Her laugh too, running out. She’s so mischievous.” The 23-year-old’s new series comes amid a Kylie Cosmetics re-brand, which will see all of her products reformulated to totally vegan formulas. “I’m taking you inside the world of Kylie Cosmetics to celebrate the relaunch of my brand,” she said. “In Part One of my three-part series, we’re taking it back to where it all started … from Lip Kits to Kylie Cosmetics.”

The clip also highlighted the early days of Kylie’s career, and how she came up with a plan for the cosmetics company, even pitching it to her mom during a proper “meeting.” She explained, “I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics. It feels weird that this is my life now, looking back at it though, makeup has just been a part of my DNA.” While big sis Kendall Jenner was riding horses, Kylie stayed home and practiced doing makeup.

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Vacation Photos

** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino *Shot on: 08/13/2019* Pictured: Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Makeup Mogul, Kylie Jenner and her rapper Boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted with their daughter Stormi while they enjoy lunch in Nerano, ahead of Kylie's 22nd birthday.Pictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“When I was younger I had an insecurity with my lips,” Kylie said in the clip, explaining that she would overline her lips to the max. “I have temporary lip fillers and it was an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. Being on the internet, people will pinpoint every single thing about you and make you realized things you would never realize in a million years.” She then added, “Makeup has always been a great way of self-expression for me. I just knew in my soul that this was what I was supposed to do.”