Watch

Stormi Webster Completely Ignores Mom Kylie Jenner While Watching New ‘Boss Baby’ Movie

Shutterstock
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Billionaire Mom, Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi Webster for dinner at celeb Hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715237_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian is walking with her children North, Saint and friend on Fifth Avenue then they are shopping three hours at Saks Store few days before Christmas in New York, NY on December 22, 2019. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West,Saint West Ref: SPL5137115 221219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Stormi is a huge fan of the new ‘Boss Baby’ movie — so much so that she couldn’t be bothered by Kylie’s new Instagram video.

Don’t mess with Stormi Webster, 3, when she’s trying to watch a movie. Kylie Jenner, 23, learned that the hard way on July 7, when she tried to get her daughter’s attention for a new Instagram video.

Kylie actually posted a series of videos from her movie night with Stormi, but the second one is the funniest. In the first short clip, Kylie and Stormi can both be seen looking at the camera as mom goes makeup-free and puckers her lips.

Then, in the second video, Kylie starts filming and says, “She doesn’t want to be filmed”. Stormi can be seen in the background with her eyes glued to the TV screen as the new Boss Baby sequel plays aloud.

“Goosey? Goose?” Kylie then asks, trying to get Stormi’s attention by using what we can only assume is the toddler’s cute nickname. “Stormi? Storm? I love you…” Kylie tries again, as Stormi continues ignoring her mom.

Related Gallery

Stormi Webster -- Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl

Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit Disneyland with Stormi. The A-list duo visited the 'happiest place on earth' on Wednesday with their toddler daughter, drawing attention from crowds as they made their way through the parks. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Stormi,Dream Ref: SPL5227649 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoy dinner date with Yris Palmer & daughter at Nobu in MalibuPictured: Kylie Jenner, Yris PalmerBACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Stormi Webster and mom Kylie Jenner. (Shutterstock)

“I love you. I love you. Stormi!” Kylie yells, as she starts becoming frustrated by the lack of attention she’s getting from her daughter. Then, after she yells “I love you” one more time, Stormi finally answers: “I love you, too, Mommy”.

Obviously, Stormi loves her mom, but we can only imagine Stormi said what needed to be said in that moment in order for Kylie to stop interrupting her movie viewing. It’s a pretty funny moment, as as you can see in the third clip, Kylie then turns her attention to the movie, too.