Minnie Driver, 51, Stuns In A Low-Cut Red Swimsuit While Hitting The Beach For A Swim In Malibu – Photo

Minnie Driver looked better than ever as she hit the beach in a sexy plunging red swimsuit while on the beach in Malibu!

When it comes to Minnie Driver, 51, the actress always slays in whatever look she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she was at the beach in Malibu on July 7. The Good Will Hunting actress showed off her toned figure when she rocked a low-cut red one-piece neoprene swimsuit with a black zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped. She enjoyed the water as she was in and out of the ocean all day in her sexy swimsuit which put her long, toned legs on full display.

Minnie Driver looked incredible in a low-cut red neoprene swimsuit while on the beach in Malibu on July 7. (RMBI/BACKGRID)

Lately, Minnie has been rocking a slew of sexy swimsuits, and just last month on June 21, she went for yet another dip in the ocean in Malibu with her 12-year-old son, Henry, when she opted to wear a long-sleeve black crochet one-piece. The swimsuit featured boy short bottoms and two white striped pockets on the sides of her thighs.

It seems as though red is the go-to swimsuit color this summer and tons of stars have been rocking it lately. Just a few days ago, Bethenny Frankel, 50, was on vacation in Portofino with her fiancee, Paul Bernon when she wore a low-cut V-neck swimsuit that was covered in ruffles and had a keyhole cutout under the chest. She styled the bathing suit with a long Missoni kimono and a straw navy blue wide-brim hat.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler, 46, looked fabulous on July 7 as she posed in a bright red Solid & Striped X Sloane Stephens one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit that had a plunging slit on the chest. The tight swimsuit hugged Chelsea’s figure perfectly as she lounged on a bean bag chair to soak up the sun.