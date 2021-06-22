Minnie Driver, 51, Stuns In Black Swimsuit While Taking A Swim At The Beach

Minnie Driver enjoyed some summer fun in the sun as seen in a new photo that captured the actress enjoying a swim in the ocean during a day at the beach! Check out the recent photos of the star!

It seems like all of our favorite celebs are hitting the beach this week, and we have another famous face to join that list! Minnie Driver was spending some time enjoying the surf and sand in Malibu with her 12-year-old son, Henry, on Monday, June 21, and looked as happy as ever. The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, 51, looked on as the waves came onto the sand, and she appeared to have taken a dip in the water herself!

Minnie’s hair was practically drenched from the water, and was slicked back so that the star could have her wet ‘do out of her face. The actress looked fresh-faced and simply glowed in the sunlight. Minnie’s swimsuit looked great on the star. She fashioned a black swim shirt that appeared to have some sheer fabric featured on the sleeves, as well.

She wore a matching set of bottoms, too. Minnie looked great in her beach day apparel, and appeared to have such a great time relaxing and taking some time away from her busy schedule. Indeed, Minnie’s 2021 has been rather exciting! When it comes to work projects, she appeared in an episode of the Amazon series Modern Love and in an episode of the lauded HBO Max series Starstruck.

Of course, Minnie has another project on the horizon that fans simply cannot wait to see! Minnie will next appear in a new iteration of Cinderella. The actress will play Queen Beatrice, and she’s joined by a quite an ensemble cast. Along with Minnie, the film stars Camila Cabello in the titular role, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, and Emmy-winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, per IMDb. Longtime fans of the actress simply cannot wait to see her in the film!