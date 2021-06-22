See Pic

Minnie Driver, 51, Stuns In Black Swimsuit While Taking A Swim At The Beach

Minnie Driver
BACKGRID
St Barts, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Sofia Richie shows off her ripped abs as she poses for pictures on the beach in a green hat and bikini during a getaway with her new boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St Barts. The happy couple rented a luxury villa on the beach. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Minnie Driver put on an age-defying display while enjoying some fun times with son Henry in Malibu this afternoon. Pictured: Minnie Driver BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julianne Hough looks stunning as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico in a bikini. 26 Apr 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749765_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen wears a black bikini as she tests out the water temperature at the beach in Miami. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749560_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Minnie Driver enjoyed some summer fun in the sun as seen in a new photo that captured the actress enjoying a swim in the ocean during a day at the beach! Check out the recent photos of the star!

It seems like all of our favorite celebs are hitting the beach this week, and we have another famous face to join that list! Minnie Driver was spending some time enjoying the surf and sand in Malibu with her 12-year-old son, Henry, on Monday, June 21, and looked as happy as ever. The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, 51, looked on as the waves came onto the sand, and she appeared to have taken a dip in the water herself!

Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver enjoyed some fun times with son Henry in Malibu on June 21, 2021 [BACKGRID].
Minnie’s hair was practically drenched from the water, and was slicked back so that the star could have her wet ‘do out of her face. The actress looked fresh-faced and simply glowed in the sunlight. Minnie’s swimsuit looked great on the star. She fashioned a black swim shirt that appeared to have some sheer fabric featured on the sleeves, as well.

She wore a matching set of bottoms, too. Minnie looked great in her beach day apparel, and appeared to have such a great time relaxing and taking some time away from her busy schedule. Indeed, Minnie’s 2021 has been rather exciting! When it comes to work projects, she appeared in an episode of the Amazon series Modern Love and in an episode of the lauded HBO Max series Starstruck.

Minnie Driver at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020 [Matt Baron/Shutterstock].
Of course, Minnie has another project on the horizon that fans simply cannot wait to see! Minnie will next appear in a new iteration of Cinderella. The actress will play Queen Beatrice, and she’s joined by a quite an ensemble cast. Along with Minnie, the film stars Camila Cabello in the titular role, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, and Emmy-winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, per IMDb. Longtime fans of the actress simply cannot wait to see her in the film!