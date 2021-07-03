Erika Jayne Boards Private Jet Ahead Of 50th Birthday & Amid Legal Troubles – See Pics

Erika Jayne was photographed walking outside toward a private jet after she was forced to turn over financial records in an ongoing embezzlement lawsuit against her and her ex Tom Girardi.

Erika Jayne, 49, was recently seen smiling and looking stylish in a fashionable outfit while walking up to a private jet despite her headline-making legal troubles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a light pink jacket over a dark pink top, white pants, and black shoes during the outing and carried a black duffel bag. Her long blonde locks were down and she appeared relaxed as she greeted people walking near her. Check out the pics HERE!

Erika’s latest jet-setting adventure comes after her accountant, divorce lawyer and landlord were all reportedly ordered to turn over her financial records by a judge as part of an ongoing embezzlement lawsuit. There are claims that the reality beauty, her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 82 and Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, allegedly embezzled settlement funds that were supposed to help families of plane crash victims on Lion Air Flight 610.

The former lovebirds, who split late last year, are also reportedly being investigated by a bankruptcy trustee after Tom was sued by one of his business partners, which resulted in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in Dec. PEOPLE reported this week that although Erika, who turns 50 on July 10, initially refused to turn over bank statements and other documents in the midst of the investigation, she will now have to do so because a judge ordered it. Court documents reportedly say differently and claim that Erika “has been and remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee’s investigation in this bankruptcy of debtor Girardi & Keese.”

The documents also reportedly show that Erika asked for the court not to appoint attorney Ronald Richards as the special counsel to the trustee due to him allegedly making “false and inflammatory” remarks about her on social media. Her lawyers claim his posts “violate the ethical rules to which he is bound and that unfairly target [her] in an attempt to destroy her credibility before any claim is even brought against her in this proceeding.”

Richards responded to Erika’s request and allegations against him in a statement to Page Six on July 2. “It is laughable to suggest that our 16,000 followers compared to Erika’s 417,000 followers in a City of 12,500,000 would somehow would have an impact on anything,” he said about his social media activity in the statement. “The first amendment does not leave itself in the doorways of the courthouse and the motion is a transparent attempt to interfere with the Trustee’s choice of counsel. These first amendment arguments were previously raised by her other counsel and rejected. No gag order was issued.”

“Simply submitting innocuous and inadmissible hearsay comments on publicly filed documents does not create any relevant or actionable information,” he concluded.

Like Erika, Tom has been having his own issues in the midst of the investigation. He was reportedly diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and his brother Robert has been named as a conservator over his person and estate.