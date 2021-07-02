Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Latex Corset With Lace-Up Pants For Hot New Photos

All tied up! Kourtney Kardashian put her best assets on display in a cheeky photo ahead of the holiday weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, sure knows how to command attention. On Friday, July 2, the Poosh founder shared a racy set of photos on the gram with a cheeky caption: “all tied up with Poosh zooms.”

Kourt put on quite the photoshoot for this look. In the series of photos Kourtney debuts a range of looks from various angles all while serving face. She is seen wearing lace up latex pants which exposed hints of her legs, and paired it with a latex corset. The stunning outfit was skintight and highlighted her features. To complete the look, she donned her signature straight locks with a middle part, shimmery eye make-up with a nude lip.

Undoubtedly, Kourtney has been embracing her edgier persona ever since she has been linked to Travis Barker. She is living her life and documenting every step of the way on the gram. One of her recent IG was of debuted her diamond-encrusted fangs while reading Peter A. Lavine’s Waking The Tiger: Healing Trauma. “Simply wow,” her bestie, Addison Rae, stated in the comments.

After being friends for years, the mother-of-three has decided to take their relationship to the next level in Jan. 2021 with the Blink-182 drummer. The two are completely smitten and infatuated with each other and have a very PDA packed relationship. They’re both embracing this new found love and have been inseparable ever since. Kourt shares three children, Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6 with her ex Scott Disick.