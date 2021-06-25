Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Black Lingerie & Silver Grillz In Sexy New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian got a plethora of compliments about her creative look in her latest social media post from her followers — including French Montana!

You never know what to expect when Kourtney Kardshian wants to get creative on Instagram. On Thursday (June 24), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, suited up in sexy black lingerie with the addition of silver grillz on her teeth for an abundance of new snapshots she posted for her followers. Kourtney kept her caption simple (but still creative!) by using the vampire emoji. And luckily for Kourtney, her followers overwhelmingly approved of the look by sharing complimentary comments. Her sister Khloe‘s ex French Montana was among those onboard with the images, writing, “Ratataaaa,” while Miranda Kerr commented three heart-eyes emojis to support Kourtney.

Kourtney has been on a roll with strong Instagram material as of late. Most of her snapshots feature the mom of three with new beau Travis Barker, whom she seems to be head over heels in love with. The Poosh founder recently straddled the Blink-182 drummer in a June 18 snap, which showed her sitting on Travis’ lap while the pair lounged on a couch playing Connect 4.

Things have been hot and heavy between Travis and Kourtney ever since they went public with their relationship at the beginning of Jan. 2021 after being friends for years. Since then, they’ve pretty much been inseparable and never shy away from packing on the PDA while out and about or on social media. They’ve even enjoyed nights out with another couple that’s always all about the PDA: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Aside from Travis, Kourtney typically shows off her three precious children — Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6 — on her Instagram feed. Kourtney shares her little ones with ex Scott Disick. During the second and final part of the KUWTK reunion hosted by Andy Cohen on June 20, Scott, 38, gave his blessing to lovebirds Kourtney and Travis. “You know, I think if you really love somebody, right? Like, you want them to be happy no matter what,” said Scott. “So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”