Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Channel Creepy Vampires As They Cuddle For New Selfie

Who needs ‘Twilight’ when you’ve got Kravis? Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian snuggled in close and did their best Edward and Bella impression in a new vampire-themed photo.

The couple dubbed the “faces of the 2021 Punk Rock Scene” looked rather bloody in the photo Travis Barker uploaded to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 29.) In the shot, Travis, 45, and Kourtney Kardashian posed for a selfie while enjoying a ride at Disneyland. However, thanks to a particular filter, Kourt, 42, and Travis looked like they were part of the undead! Both their lips were smeared with “blood,” and apparently, Travis dug the look. He captioned the selfie with a pair of emojis: “vampire” and “heart.”

Kourtney appears to be living her full Bela Lugosi fantasy ever since she debuted her diamond-encrusted fangs. The POOSH founder introduced her fans to the look on June 24, posing in a vintage Dior bra while running her tongue along the new grill. Hours before Travis shared his “Christopher Lee” selfie, Kourt posted a picture of her own, one where she channeled like Kate Beckinsale in Underworld. While reading Peter A. Lavine’s Waking The Tiger: Healing Trauma, Kourt wore a black vinyl outfit that would make Blade blush – and managed to smile in a way that showed off her glittery fangs.

It might not be long before Kourtney kicks this whole “Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned” motif up a notch. At the start of June 2021, Kourt posted an IG story showing a vial of Travis’s blood. While Travis, in an earlier interview, said that he was taking blood thinners because he had about “30 [clots] in my right hand and arm” and about 10 in his left, Kourt’s photo was posted without explanation. Considering that their BFFs, Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox, recently made jewelry out of his blood, will Kourt soon pair her new fangs with a necklace sporting a blot of Barker?

While Kourt always had a flair for dark and edgy clothing, she has really amped up her game ever since she and the man christened “Gen-Z’s pop-punk whisperer” turned their friendship into a hot romance. Some have noticed the increased “punk”-ness in her wardrobe, including Benny Drama. The comedian (and noted Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan) posted a video of him portraying Kourt in her new “Punk” phase. “The Poosh word of the day is anarchy,” Benny, as Kourt, said with a sneer. Thankfully, she was able to laugh at the video – and herself – noting that Benny’s hand-drawn “widow’s peak” really made her chuckle.