Goldie Hawn, 75, Looks Amazing Dancing In A Swimsuit For ‘Mamma Mia’ Video

Goldie Hawn is living her best life in Greece! The actress flaunted her fit figure in a black one-piece swimsuit in a new Instagram video.

Goldie Hawn‘s joy is palpable in her latest Instagram video, shared to her page on June 30. The Overboard star has been enjoying a family vacation in Greece in recent weeks, and while on the island of Skiathos she frolicked in the Aegean sea to the sounds of ABBA’s 1970’s hit ‘Mamma Mia‘. Fortunately for her fans, Goldie, 75, shared a glimpse of her fun with her 2.9 million followers.

The clip included slow mow shots of Goldie blissfuly playing in the clear water while wearing a gorgeous black swimsuit. “Can’t stop, won’t stop dancing in Skiathos, Greece, Mamma Mia, what an island!!” she captioned the post.

After twirling in front of the camera in a brightly colored bathing suit cover-up, Goldie was next seen in a perfectly fitted black swimsuit, which showed off her fabulous figure.

The mom of four — and grandmother of seven — appeared on top of the world as she exuberantly threw her arms in the air. For the video’s finale she stood with her back to the camera and jumped up and down.

Goldie’s husband Kurt Russell is along for the fun, and so is their daughter Kate Hudson and her family. They arrived in Greece several weeks ago. Earlier this month, on June 18, they were photographed enjoying a day of boating, along with Kate’s husband Danny Fujisawa and their daughter Rani.

Kate’s sons, Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9, are also along for the family trip, although they joined the gang a little late. On June 26 Kate shared a shot to her Instagram page with the caption, “Look who just got here.” She also made it clear she was overjoyed to have all her kids in Europe with her and added the hashtag: “family is complete”.

As fan’s of Kate and her family know they are a very close-knit crew. They spent much of quarantine together and Kate even shared glimpses of their bonding. Back in December she shared the sweetest shot of all three of her kids enjoying quality time together at home.