Lady Gaga Pulls Off The Sexiest Looks Of The ’90s With A Crop Top, Big Hoop Earrings, & A Bucket Hat

Lady Gaga showed off her retro style when she posted sexy pictures of herself aboard a private jet.

When it comes to getting noticed, Lady Gaga, 35, knows exactly what she is doing. While heading to New York City on June 29, the singer took it back to the ’90s with a much needed picture for the ‘gram. Rocking thick eyeliner with a heavy pout, Gaga posed in a playful shirt topped with a boater hat.

She looked amazing when she put her toned core on display in a white bandeau top underneath a strawberry and butterfly print top with a matching hat. Her chunky gold hoop earrings only added to the nostalgic vibe.

Her other accessories didn’t disappoint either. She also donned layered gold necklaces with different styles and textures to set off the look. Gaga also had an adorable stuffed animal situated on her hip to complete the photo. “Did somebody say NEW YORK?….also why are these hats such a thing 👀,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their adoration of the photo. “My Fruity Queen!” one person wrote along with a trio of heart eye emojis. “Lips,” DJ Samantha Ronson added with three strawberries. Other fans noticed a slight connection with her look in the photo and the single “Sour Candy” (a hit with BlackPink that is on her album Chromatica), and asked if a video is coming.

The singer has been keeping busy lately, and recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of her inspirational single, “Born This Way.” In a June 24 Instagram post she shared a throwback photo of the album along with a caption to express her gratitude for her fans’ support over the years.

“Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years,” Lady Gaga captioned the post. “I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way ❤️”