Vivica A. Fox Admits She ‘Felt Bad’ For Cuban Link After Fans Dragged 50 Cent’s GF For Shading Her

The actress and ‘Cocktails With Queens’ co-host says she has ‘no beef’ with her ex’s ‘beautiful’ girlfriend.

Vivica A. Fox has nothing but good things to say about 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link. Weeks after the Instagram model apologized for posting shady comments about the actress on social media, the actress says she actually “felt bad” about the backlash the 25-year-old faced.

“I was surprised by her response but, you know, I get it,” Vivica tells HollywoodLife about the saga that began after she told VLAD TV that 50 was the love of her life. “It’s like she kind of felt like, ‘Oh my God, he’s my boyfriend and how dare you?’ I get that, but I tried to warn her and say, ‘Hey sweetie. I said something nice about you.’ But she had gotten so caught up in the response of the audience that she didn’t bother to look at me kind of warning her.”

The saga began after Cuban (whose real name is Jamira Haines) reacted to Vivica’s interview by commenting with a violin emoji after a clip was posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. She escalated the argument by later referring to 50’s 56-year-old ex as an “elder” on Twitter in a now deleted tweet. But Cuban apologized on Vivica’s Instagram page after the Cocktails With Queens co-host shared another clip from the VLAD TV interview during which she called the rapper’s new squeeze “beautiful” and “hot.” “I take the blame for the [sic] all the commotion! I apologize,” Cuban wrote, in part.

“Normally old Vivica would have fought with her, but I had no reason to because I knew what I had said and I knew that the guy released snippets of the interview,” the Two Can Play That Game actress says. “And I felt bad for her to be very honest with you. At one point [the fans] were tagging me every time they were insulting her.”

Vivica does praise Cuban for being “woman enough” to apologize. “There was no beef,” she says. “I’ve never been a mean girl. I’ve never needed to be mean to another woman to get publicity. That’s why I don’t care to do reality shows, because it’s just not my style. I like to let my talent shine for me.”

“She’s a beautiful young lady who has a bright future in front of her, I believe,” Vivica adds. “I had no desire to fight with her and I told her that. I wish you well sweetheart. She had just gotten caught up. It happens, because this generation they love to clap back and not watch the whole interview.”

Vivica has even made peace with 50 Cent after years of feuding on social media and in the press. “Me and him both have grown and moved forward,” she says of the 45-year-old rapper. “Like I said, I have respect for him and I wish him well as well.” That doesn’t mean that they’re friends though. “We’re friendly,” Vivica gently corrects when asked.

Looking to the future, the actress is open to a fresh romance. “I’m definitely looking for love again,” she says, although she draws the line at “doing Tinder.” “I love love, being in love. It’s fun. You get to dress up, someone gives you the butterflies and all that good stuff.”

“I want someone that wants to have fun and loves me for me and all that I bring to the table,” she adds, describing the qualities she’s looking for in a man. “And I want them to have their own table that they bring too and have their own life and their own identity and their own money, then we can have fun together.”

If her future beau wants to get a taste of what she’s like in person, they can catch a glimpse by watching her on Cocktails With Queens. She and her co-hosts Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy and Syleena Johnson share their unfiltered opinions on the talk show, which airs on the Fox Soul streaming service.

Vivica appreciates having another avenue to be able to speak her truth unapologetically and with confidence. “[People] want you more real and raw to let you know that celebrities are just like us,” she says. “We’re real people that go through trials and tribulations and Cocktails With Queens has afforded me an opportunity for people to get to know the real Vivica and I’m grateful for that.”