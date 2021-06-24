Tom Brady Jokes He May ‘Retire’ If He Can Join ‘Hamilton’ After Duet With James Corden

Watch the athlete perform a rendition of ‘Alexander Hamilton’ from the hit musical with James Corden!

Tom Brady is not throwing away his shot to join Broadway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers football quarterback, 43, appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a skit on June 24 and proclaimed his love for Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical Hamilton. In the segment, Tom and host James Corden played golf and sang along to tracks from the rap musical about Alexander Hamilton. After the skit aired, the athlete joked that he would retire if he could join the Hamilton cast.

If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow. *May need a teleprompter at times. pic.twitter.com/AgNZMU7l3R — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

“If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow,” he tweeted on Thursday, adding, “*May need a teleprompter at times.”

After some time on the golf course in the skit, the duo discussed Tom’s love of the musical. “Doesn’t everybody love it? It’s just so good,” the athlete said, revealing that he has seen the show live three times. He then divulged his love of show tunes. “When I was a kid growing up, my dad — this is when we had CDs — you’d get in your dad’s car, and you’d open up the CD book, right?” Tom said. “And I would listen to, like, you know, hip hop music and rock music; and then when you go into his car, it’s show tunes. And I was like, ‘You know what, dad? When I’m older, I am never going to listen to show tunes in my car.’”

“And now it’s like, literally, you put it on and hear the kids are singing,” Tom continued, presumably referencing his children, Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11, that he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares John Edward Thomas, 13, with former partner Bridget Moynahan.

Soon after, Tom and James dived into a rendition of “Alexander Hamilton” from the musical, spitting out the bars down to a tee. All jokes aside, the athlete will probably not retire any time soon. He opened up to James about the desire to still “prove” himself. “It’s hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you wanna do,” he said. “It’s not about proving it to others what you can do, it’s more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 for this year, I still have a chance to still prove to myself that I can still do it at 44 because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

Watch the entire segment in full above.