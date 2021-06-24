Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky In Super-Tiny, Mocha Swimsuit: See Photo

Summer time in full swing! Check out Kourtney Kardashian in a barely-there mocha bikini, that showed off her toned assets!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, left nothing to the imagination as she laid out in the sun on June 23, wearing a sexy mocha bikini. Sharing the sexy pictures to her Instagram, the mother-of-three soaked in the beautiful weather as she sprawled out in front of a gorgeous ocean view. Joined by her pal and Poosh Creative Content Officer, Sarah Howard, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star styled her hair in a sleek, tight bun and wore clear brown Ray-Ban sunglasses to tie off the monochromatic beach look.

“Everything you need to live your best summer,” she captioned her post, which included a second picture of the pair, still in their swimsuits, but just from a different angle. Clearly, Kourtney sure knows a thing or two about living your best summer life! The reality star has been rocking killer outfits throughout the town all summer long and sporting very sexy swimwear. On June 21, Kourtney wore a leopard print-two bikini during a fun-filled beach outing with Travis Barker, 45, and his three children: Landon Asher Barker, 17, daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15, and their half-sister Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kourtney’s sense of fashion has also inspired a new “sexy-leisure” look combined with mixed media pieces. On June 16, while strolling the streets of Malibu with Travis, Kourt wore a sexy, plunging black tank top, paired with tan high-waisted pants and casual sneakers. The reality star brought a touch of sexiness to the casual outfit as she and Travis went about their everyday business.

Speaking of Travis, did you hear about the secret to his and Kourtney’s relationship? No? Well, it turns out a solid foundation built on friendship is the secret ingredient to a great relationship, according to Kourt. Before becoming the year’s new “it” couple, Kourtney and Travis had been good friends for many years. They turned a corner and made things officially romantic at the start of 2021. In a sweet throwback photo uploaded to Kourt’s Instagram story on June 23, she captioned a picture of the two of them holding hands, “Friends Make Better Lovers.” Just happy to see you happy, girl!