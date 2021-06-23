Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘Friends Make Better Lovers’ As She Holds Hands With Travis Barker In Cute Photo

Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback photo featuring Travis Barker, and explained to her Instagram followers ‘why’ the couple’s relationship works so well!

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on June 22 to let her fans and social media followers know the secret ingredient to making her romance with Travis Barker work. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, shared the sweetest throwback photo, which featured her beloved partner, 45. In the snap, which was originally shared in a slew of photos by Kourtney from her 41st birthday, Kourt and Travis were captured from the back walking hand-in-hand during a beautiful, sunny day.

This time, however, Kourtney added a touching little message for her followers to read. “Friends make better lovers…here’s why,” she captioned the addition to her Instagram Story, adding a black heart emoji, too. The photo was totally precious, and the caption completely highlighted the one element of Travis and Kourt’s romance that has made their relationship such a success thus far.

As longtime fans of Kourtney know, she and Travis actually go way back. The two have been friends for years, and Travis was even featured in an episode or two of KUWTK. When one clip from a previous season resurfaced, fans noticed how much chemistry the twosome had even then! Now, however, they have really taken their relationship to the next level, and they’ve loved showing it off!

Kourtney and Travis were first linked at the start of 2021, but they didn’t confirm their romance until mid-February. Kourtney memorably shared a photo of the couple’s hands intertwined to Instagram upon finally revealing that they were, indeed, an item! Since then, Travis and Kourt have been spending lots of time together, and they’ve even gotten their kids together for family trips and days of summer fun. Fans cannot wait to see how the couple’s romance continues to progress.