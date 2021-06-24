Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Minimal Makeup While Holding Hands With Travis Barker On Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked as sweet as ever while holding hands during their date night to Nobu in Malibu! Check out the latest photo of the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian opted to go practically makeup-free during her recent date night with Travis Barker! The couple was spotted out and about on Wednesday, June 23, heading to Malibu hotspot Nobu. The two looked super precious, as they held hands while photos were snapped. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, looked fabulous and fresh-faced during the pair’s night out on the town, wearing very little makeup and choosing to put her natural beauty on full display. Just take a look at the photo below!

As for the Blink-182 rocker, 45, Travis opted for a muscle shirt that showed off his intricate tattoos running down his arms and on his neck. The two were dressed casually for their night out, but their best accessory was their loved up affection for one another. Indeed, Travis and Kourt have become so comfortable with PDA, even taking to social media from time to time to show off their love for one another.

More recently, the couple enjoyed a fun excursion to Montecito, where they frolicked on the beach, dined out at the finest restaurants, and spent some quality time with Travis’ kiddos. The couple has been going strong since early 2021, and on June 22, Kourt let her fans know the secret to the couple’s romance.

Kourt took to her Instagram Story with a message to her fans, letting them know the one element that makes her romance with Travis work. “Friends make the best lovers…here’s why,” she wrote as the caption to a throwback photo featuring the Poosh founder and rocker holding hands while walking through a field of grass. Kourt and Travis have been friends for a long time, and the drummer was even featured on episodes of KUWTK in the past! As their romance continues to unfold, fans cannot wait to see what’s next for Kourtney and Travis.