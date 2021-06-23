Angelina Jolie Opens Up About How Daughter Zahara’s Race Affected Her Post Surgery Care

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about inequalities in the medical field, revealing how her Ethiopian daughter Zahara’s race affected her recovery post-surgery.

Angelina Jolie has opened up about how racist structures in the health care industry have affected her children. In a new article published in Time on June 23, the A-lister spoke with medical student Malone Mukwende, who is working to teach other doctors-in-training about how illnesses can present differently in non-white patients. The 21-year-old found his passion for the issue after discovering that “almost all the images and data used in its teaching were based on studies of white patients,” which can lead to “misdiagnosis, suffering and even death,” Angelina wrote.

Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne. “I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when there was a rash that everybody got, it looked drastically different depending on their skin color,” she explained. “But whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin.” The actress also revealed how the problem has impacted her kids — together she and ex Brad Pitt share, 19,, 17, Zahara , 16,, 15, and 12-year-old twins Knox and. “I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when there was a rash that everybody got, it looked drastically different depending on their skin color,” she explained. “But whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin.”

She pointed specifically to an incident which occurred after her eldest daughter Zahara, who is Black, had surgery in 2020. “Recently my daughter, Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, had surgery, and afterward a nurse told me to call them if her skin ‘turned pink,'” she said. Malone then told the actress that Zahara’s experience was “the kind of thing I started to notice very early on.”

He added, “Almost the entirety of medicine is taught in that way. There’s a language and a culture that exists in the medical profession, because it’s been done for so many years and because we are still doing it so many years later it doesn’t seem like it’s a problem. However, like you’ve just illustrated, that’s a very problematic statement for some groups of the population because it’s just not going to happen in that way and if you’re unaware you probably won’t call the doctor.”

