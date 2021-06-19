See Pics

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Dad Brad Pitt’s Mini-Me On Lunch Date With Mom Angelina & Brother Pax, 17

knox
SplashNews
Angelina Jolie with daughters Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pittand Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie returns to her ride with security after some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids Knox and Vivienne at the Glendale Mall in Glendale. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie returns to her ride with security after some last-minute Christmas shopping with her kids Knox and Vivienne at the Glendale Mall in Glendale. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt are head to a pet store in Hollywood with a bodygaurd. The pair were seen picking up bunny food. 20 Aug 2019 Pictured: Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA485968_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox proved he’s taking after his dad when he stepped out in New York looking just like the A-list actor’s mini-me.

Angelina Jolie has stepped out in New York City for some quality time with two of her sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox. The A-lister looked gorgeous in a silk, black jumpsuit when she arrived at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. The 46-year-old actress wore a black protective face mask and black pumps, as she carried a brown shoulder bag and styled her dark tresses in loose waves.

knox
Knox and Angelina. Image:

Meanwhile, her son Knox looked like the spitting image of his dad Brad Pitt, 57, and cut a casual figure in a white ‘Paris Fashion Week’ hoodie, black pants and a pair of grey Converse sneakers. His big bro Pax opted for a plaid dress shirt and jeans. The outing came just days after Ange and Pax were seen arriving to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller‘s apartment building in Brooklyn, New York. The actress and her teen son reportedly spent an hour at the residence before they were photographed leaving.

She wore a long black dress and slip-on tan small-heeled shoes during the outing while her son opted for a pink tee, a pink plaid button-down, black jeans, and black sneakers. As fans would know, Angelina and her estranged ex Brad have been locked in a custody battle over their five minor children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox.

knox
Knox and Angelina. Image:

Most recently, the actress appealed a judge’s decision which granted Brad joint custody of their kids. A lawyer weighed in on the likelihood of Angelina reversing the custody ruling. “The burden for someone who is appealing the finding of the trial judge is really high, because the appellate courts don’t want to sit as trial judges, and to determine facts,” celebrity divorce attorney Michael Stutman, founding partner at at Stutman Stutman Lichtenstein & Felder explained to HollywoodLife.

“Appeals are not typical, a very small portion of trial court decisions after hearings are appealed, just because the odds of winning are very small,” he explained, adding, “The odds are long, unless you’ve got something that is really seriously bad.” As for why the couple’s kids weren’t called to testify, Stutman said, “the benefit of hearing what they have to say, does not outweigh the burden of having them in.”