Gwen Stefani Sends Love To Blake Shelton On Father’s Day & Posts Sweet Pics Of Him With Her 3 Sons

Gwen Stefani shared the most touching Father’s Day tribute dedicated to her beau, Blake Shelton, in a series of photos featuring Blake and her three sons, amid rumors that the couple tied the knot!

Gwen Stefani celebrated her adoring partner, Blake Shelton, with a special tribute on Father’s Day, June 20. The No Doubt songstress, 51, took to Instagram in the final hours of Father’s Day to celebrate her country crooner, 45, and his relationship with her three sons — Kingston Rossdale, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 7. The photos featured a series of candid and intimate snapshots from the couple’s more than five-year romance, and plenty of pics of Gwen’s youngsters — all of whom she shares with ex, Gavin Rossdale.

The first three photos featured quite a few pictures of Blake holding little Apollo, who sported a pacifier in his mouth. Another image early on in the carousel post showed Blake dressed in camouflage with Apollo and Zuma standing by his side in a field. One totally cute photo showed Apollo joining Blake on stage for a little jam session. Just check out the pics above!

Of course, Kingston, Gwen’s eldest, was featured prominently in the post, too. The final image in the carousel post, however, was truly one of the cutest. Gwen snapped a selfie while cuddling up to Blake and two of her three boys. “Happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much,” Gwen captioned the post, tagging Blake’s own Instagram handle and signing with her signature “gx.”

It’s definitely been an exciting few days for the couple, who got engaged in October 2020. Over the course of the last few days, the couple also celebrated Blake’s 45th birthday on June 18! All of these exciting milestone moments come amid speculation that Blake and Gwen have already secretly gotten hitched after more than five years of dating!

Gwen has been spotted out and about with Blake and one of her sons sporting a stunning diamond band on that finger during an outing on June 12. Of course, neither Blake nor Gwen has publicly commented on the speculation, but fans are surely happy for this longtime couple, who met during their time together on The Voice, regardless of their nuptial status. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for this adorable family in the years ahead!