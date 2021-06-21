Chip Gaines’ Daughters Braid His Hair On Father’s Day As Wife Joanna Gushes He’s The ‘Best Kind Of Dad’

Chip Gaines’ fashioned a French braid, courtesy of his daughters Emmie and Ella, before heading out on a shopping trip! See the sweet post his wife, Joanna, shared.

Chip Gaines‘ spent his Father’s Day working a whole new ‘do, thanks to his daughters Ella, 14, and Emmie, 11. In a series of two photos shared by his adoring wife, Joanna Gaines, on Instagram, the Fixer Upper host, 46, lounged on a couch while watching a baseball game. As Chip reclined and relaxed, his daughters went to work, fashioning his long locks in a perfect French braid! Check out the final product in the photo below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)

Of course, Joanna was right there to capture the moment, and shared the photos to her Instagram account on June 20 to commemorate Father’s Day. “You’re the best kind of dad,” the Magnolia Table author, 43, began the caption to her post. “The kind that lets his daughters french braid his hair right before you take them shopping (even if the College World Series is on).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines)

Joanna didn’t end the caption there, though. To finish off the post, she sweetly left a final touching note to her beloved husband of 18 years. “We sure love you [Chip Gaines],” Joanna wrote. But the sweet IG post shared to Joanna’s account wasn’t the only Father’s Day post from the Gaines’ household.

In fact, Chip took to his own social media platform and shared a hilarious Father’s Day post, too! “Looks like [Joanna Gaines] is enjoying her Father’s Day! meanwhile.. I’M STARVING,” he captioned a candid selfie, featuring Joanna in the background taking a nap on the couch!

Fans absolutely love seeing this power couple share precious moments and milestones from their lives. Along with Ella and Emmie, Chip and Joanna share sons Drake, 16, and Duke, 13, along with their youngest, Crew, who is two years old. Fans totally fawned over these touching Father’s Day photos, and we cannot wait to see what the Gaines’ family shares in the future!