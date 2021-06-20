Rihanna Stuns In Sheer Purple Lingerie Set By Savage X Fenty — See Sexy Pic

Rihanna added a red lip and choker to her sexy look, which appeared to be taken in an ultra-modern bathroom.

Rihanna, 33, is back with another sexy lingerie ensemble! The “Umbrella” singer sizzled as she modeled a lavender colored bra and underwear set from her Savage X Fenty lingerie set in a photo posted on Sunday, June 20. The set featured a purple tie dye like print on the front alongside a floral mesh, along with a branded “Savage X Fenty” band on the bottom. Rihanna candidly looked ahead as she suggestively placed her thumb and index finger to tug on the bottoms.

As always, the Barbadian beauty’s glam was on point. RiRi opted for a lined, glossy red lip — likely from her Fenty Beauty’s extensive collection of gloss bombs — that matched her cherry colored manicure. She opted to keep her. eye makeup and brows neutral, letting the bold, bright lip pop against the modern, mirrored background. Keeping her hair in braids, she accessorized with a diamond collar necklace, and ring. Her many tattoos were on full display in the stunning photo, which was captioned, “Gonna save ourselves those 3 minutes.”

Purple seems to be Rihanna’s go-to color lately, as she opted to rock satin, lavender colored shorts from the brand in another recent photo. Covering herself with just a vintage issue of Playboy, the singer suggestively appeared topless as she laid on the ground flipping through the pages. “it’s a good day to be savage,” the Rated R singer quipped in the caption, referencing the name of her lingerie line. She once again rocked the red mani, adding a neon colored pair of socks and white Gucci loafers on her feet, along with gold bracelets on her wrists.

Most recently, Rihanna has been romantically linked to her longtime friend A$AP Rocky, 32. The pair have kept their romance quiet in recent weeks, but the rapper — who featured Rihanna in the video for “Fashion Killa” — recently called the beauty and lingerie mogul the “love of my life.” He added, “I think when you know, you know…she’s the one,” sharing that kids could be in their future.“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely…I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf***ers are already my sons. But, like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child,” he confessed.