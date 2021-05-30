Rihanna Wears Just Her Purple Savage X Fenty Boxers As She Enjoys A Throwback ‘Playboy’ Mag In Sexy Pic

Rihanna has stunned in a cheeky snap, wearing nothing but a pair of boxers from her Savage X Fenty line, along with white loafers and neon yellow socks.

Rihanna stripped down to her boxers while throwing it back with an old issue of Playboy. She was pictured holding the men’s magazine, which stopped publishing in print last year, in her latest Instagram snap. The 33-year-old singer turned business mogul took to social media on May 29 to share the image of herself laying down, with the vintage mag covering her chest. “it’s a good day to be savage,” she captioned the photo, which saw her rocking a pair of purple boxers by her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

She paired the undergarment with neon yellow socks and white loafers, as she rocked gold bracelets on her wrists and posed next to a velvet purple curtain. The “Umbrella” singer has been keeping a relatively low profile since her boyfriend A$AP Rocky revealed she was “the love” of his “life” in a new interview with GQ. The rapper also said that life is “so much better” with Rihanna in it. “[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he gushed. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know,” he admitted. “She’s the One.” And, yes, kids may be part of that plan. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” A$AP said, regarding becoming a dad. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf***ers are already my sons. But, like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.” The 32-year-old also revealed what he and the Fenty Beauty mogul did last summer: they road tripped, and visited landmark cities across the country. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and idea off of,” he revealed, adding that RiRi influenced some of his new music. “It’s just a different point of view.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first linked when they met in 2013, however, it wasn’t until Rihanna split from her longtime beau, Hassan Jameel, that the pair started dating. Things seemed to get serious at the beginning of 2020, following a few sightings together in Feb. 2020. Rihanna and A$AP kept their relationship under wraps, and only seemingly confirmed their relationship status with a date night in late 2020.