La La & Carmelo Anthony Reunite To Watch Son Kiyan, 14, At Basketball Game After Divorce Filing

La La and Carmelo Anthony were photographed while cheering their son Kiyan on from the sidelines of his basketball game in Miami, just two days after La La filed divorce documents in New York.

La La Anthony, 38, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Carmelo Anthony, 37, came together to support their son Kiyan, 14, during his basketball game in Miami, FL on June 19. The mother and father were photographed standing near each other while watching the game courtside and appeared comfortable and relaxed. She wore a tan tank top, matching sweatpants, and a white bucket hat during the outing while he wore a white graphic T-shirt, orange basketball shorts, and a black baseball cap.

La La, who was recently seen hanging out with her friend Kim Kardashian in Palm Springs, also carried a tan purse and accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, and hoop earrings. Her long locks were down and hung over her shoulder on one side. Carmelo also accessorized with a necklace and sunglasses.

La La and Carmelo’s latest reunion come just two days after La La filed divorce documents in New York. Although the split comes as a bit of a shock because of their 16 years together, a source told TMZ that the breakup was “amicable” and they remain friendly. They are also reportedly focusing on Kiyan and co-parenting him.

Sources also said that La La and Carmelo, who were married in 2010, had been separated “for a while” at the time of the filing, which isn’t too surprising considering they’re known for having at least one other split and reconciliation in the past. It happened in 2017 amid rumors that the professional basketball player had cheated on the former MTV VJ but by 2018, they were back together and even publicly celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2010.

Despite their latest and seemingly final split, La La and Carmelo stayed together in quarantine with their son during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m on the west coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son obviously, is here…Melo is [here],” La La revealed in an interview with Access Daily in April 2020. “You know, to see my son just so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world…is what’s important and what matters to me.”