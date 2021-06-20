See Pic

La La & Carmelo Anthony Reunite To Watch Son Kiyan, 14, At Basketball Game After Divorce Filing

BACKGRID
Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony 3rd Annual Up & Down Gala Party, New York, America - 02 May 2016
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - La La and Carmelo's Anthony's marriage has been through a separation, a reconciliation, and years of speculation, but now they've amicably decided to officially call it quits. La La filed divorce docs Thursday in New York, 11 years after tying the knot with the NBA star, and cited irreconcilable differences. Pictured here, the friendly exes attended their son's Kiyan Carmelo Anthony basketball game in Miami. Pictured: La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: VEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Carmelo Anthony, La La AnthonyMelo Made launch event, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Carmelo La La Anthony Photos View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
La La and Carmelo Anthony were photographed while cheering their son Kiyan on from the sidelines of his basketball game in Miami, just two days after La La filed divorce documents in New York.

La La Anthony, 38, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Carmelo Anthony, 37, came together to support their son Kiyan, 14, during his basketball game in Miami, FL on June 19. The mother and father were photographed standing near each other while watching the game courtside and appeared comfortable and relaxed. She wore a tan tank top, matching sweatpants, and a white bucket hat during the outing while he wore a white graphic T-shirt, orange basketball shorts, and a black baseball cap.

Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony
Carmelo and La La Anthony watching their son play basketball. (BACKGRID)

La La, who was recently seen hanging out with her friend Kim Kardashian in Palm Springs, also carried a tan purse and accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, and hoop earrings. Her long locks were down and hung over her shoulder on one side. Carmelo also accessorized with a necklace and sunglasses.

La La and Carmelo’s latest reunion come just two days after La La filed divorce documents in New York. Although the split comes as a bit of a shock because of their 16 years together, a source told TMZ that the breakup was “amicable” and they remain friendly. They are also reportedly focusing on Kiyan and co-parenting him.

La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010. (Shutterstock)

Sources also said that La La and Carmelo, who were married in 2010, had been separated “for a while” at the time of the filing, which isn’t too surprising considering they’re known for having at least one other split and reconciliation in the past. It happened in 2017 amid rumors that the professional basketball player had cheated on the former MTV VJ but by 2018, they were back together and even publicly celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2010.

Despite their latest and seemingly final split, La La and Carmelo stayed together in quarantine with their son during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m on the west coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son obviously, is here…Melo is [here],” La La revealed in an interview with Access Daily in April 2020. “You know, to see my son just so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world…is what’s important and what matters to me.”