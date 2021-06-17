Sarah Hyland Wears Daisy Dukes & ‘Baywatch’ Crop Top To Go Shopping In LA (In Today’s Hot Pics)

Sarah Hyland stepped out to run errands on a hot day, wearing daisy dukes shorts and a sexy crop top.

Sarah Hyland, 30, is ready for summer! The Modern Family actress was spotted exiting a grocery store in Los Angeles on June 17, looking casual and relaxed wearing a Baywatch t-shirt and Daisy Duke shorts — see the photos on Daily Mail here. She carried three long-stem sunflower bouquets as she seemingly walked back to her car. While at the store, the New York native picked up serval bags of groceries and peach-colored roses, perhaps for an at-home BBQ with fiancé Wells Adams, 37.

The freshly minted red head kept her hair up in a half-up-half-down style, adding to the ’90s vibe of her look! She accessorized with a pricey nude colored “Sac Du Jour” tote bag by Yves Saint Laurent, along with a protective burgundy face mask that perfectly matched her Baywatch t-shirt. Sarah — who recently finished filming her new pilot Epic — totally looked ready for a summer music festival in the cute ensemble.

Notably, Baywatch has been top of mind in the pop culture world lately as Lily James and Sebastian Stan film upcoming Hulu biopic Pam & Tommy. The eight-episode mini series is, of course, inspired by iconic celebrity exes Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Pamela shot to stardom on Baywatch throughout the ’90s, and Lily has been looking just like the Canadian-born star in her various ensembles. Given her t-shirt, perhaps Sarah will be tuning in?

This casual outing comes a few hours after Sarah posted to her Instagram a breathtaking new picture that showed off her gorgeous red hair and natural curls. She wore a low-cut leopard print blouse in the photo, which she captioned, “Ok. Stay with me. Merida dressed up as Tarzan.” Her makeup was also on point with a nude face palette that elevated her natural features, adding a pop of color with a cardinal red lip color.

Sarah debuted her new gorgeous locks in November 2020, which were courtesy of celeb colorist Nikki Lee as an early 30th birthday gift to herself. Her stylist explained that the actress wanted to feel “hot” and fiery” via Instagram. Last year, Sarah rocked an event brighter hue as she channelled Ariel from The Little Mermaid.