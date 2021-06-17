See Pic

Sarah Hyland Wears Daisy Dukes & ‘Baywatch’ Crop Top To Go Shopping In LA (In Today’s Hot Pics)

Sarah
Backgrid
MODERN FAMILY - "Flip Flop" - Phil is pretty confident in his ability to sell Claire and Cam's flipped house, but when it proves to be a little harder than he thought, he recruits the whole family into taking some desperate, borderline crazy measures. Meanwhile, Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) is visiting Manny and brings along his new girlfriend (guest star Paget Brewster), which doesn't sit very well with Gloria, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 (9:00-9:31 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Peter "Hopper" Stone)SARAH HYLAND
MODERN FAMILY - "Family Portrait" - Claire painstakingly plans for a new family portrait to be taken, but it seems like everything and everybody is working against her. Gloria and Manny go with Phil and Alex to a Lakers game and end up having a very awkward moment on the jumbotron; Luke interviews Jay for a school project, and Cameron gets a gig as a wedding singer while Mitchell is home alone with Lily and a wayward pigeon, on the Season Finale of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-9:30 p.m., ET), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/DANNY FELD)ARIEL WINTER, SARAH HYLAND
MODERN FAMILY - "Weathering Heights" - Phil can't cover up his excitement when he's invited to appear in a real-estate news segment for the local news. The day gets even better after meeting his "weatherman" hero, Rainer Shine (played by Nathan Fillion). Phil made one little mistake; he introduced him to Hayley. Over at the Pritchett house, Jay decides to infuse a little grit into Manny's video interview for his college application. In the Tucker-Pritchett home, Lily is over their new houseguest and decides to take matters into her own hands, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Ron Tom)SARAH HYLAND
Sarah HylandFEARnet's 2nd Anniversary Party at the Bryant Park Hotel, New York, America - 30 Oct 2008Web based horror movie resource FEARnet celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a party at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York. View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Sarah Hyland stepped out to run errands on a hot day, wearing daisy dukes shorts and a sexy crop top.

Sarah Hyland, 30, is ready for summer! The Modern Family actress was spotted exiting a grocery store in Los Angeles on June 17, looking casual and relaxed wearing a Baywatch t-shirt and Daisy Duke shorts — see the photos on Daily Mail here. She carried three long-stem sunflower bouquets as she seemingly walked back to her car. While at the store, the New York native picked up serval bags of groceries and peach-colored roses, perhaps for an at-home BBQ with fiancé Wells Adams, 37.

The freshly minted red head kept her hair up in a half-up-half-down style, adding to the ’90s vibe of her look! She accessorized with a pricey nude colored “Sac Du Jour” tote bag by Yves Saint Laurent, along with a protective burgundy face mask that perfectly matched her Baywatch t-shirt. Sarah — who recently finished filming her new pilot Epic — totally looked ready for a summer music festival in the cute ensemble.

Notably, Baywatch has been top of mind in the pop culture world lately as Lily James and Sebastian Stan film upcoming Hulu biopic Pam & Tommy. The eight-episode mini series is, of course, inspired by iconic celebrity exes Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Pamela shot to stardom on Baywatch throughout the ’90s, and Lily has been looking just like the Canadian-born star in her various ensembles. Given her t-shirt, perhaps Sarah will be tuning in?

This casual outing comes a few hours after Sarah posted to her Instagram a breathtaking new picture that showed off her gorgeous red hair and natural curls. She wore a low-cut leopard print blouse in the photo, which she captioned, “Ok. Stay with me. Merida dressed up as Tarzan.” Her makeup was also on point with a nude face palette that elevated her natural features, adding a pop of color with a cardinal red lip color. 

Sarah debuted her new gorgeous locks in November 2020, which were courtesy of celeb colorist Nikki Lee as an early 30th birthday gift to herself. Her stylist explained that the actress wanted to feel “hot” and fiery” via Instagram. Last year, Sarah rocked an event brighter hue as she channelled Ariel from The Little Mermaid.