Sarah Hyland Used Drugstore Makeup To Achieve Her Golden Globes Look & You Can Shop The Exact Products

Sarah Hyland, 30, stole the show at the 78th annual Golden Globes when she rocked an off-the-shoulder bright red dress with a flawless face of makeup. The best part of Sarah’s look was that she used all e.l.f. Cosmetics products costing under $20 and you can shop them all right here.

Sarah’s makeup was done by celeb makeup artist, Allan Avendano, who gushed, “Sarah and I wanted to create a classic look that complimented her new auburn tresses. I was inspired to bring warmth and glow to this look to let her radiant skin shine with a sun kissed complexion, a classic shimmery eye, and a nude lip to highlight her features and statement red gown.”

To achieve the stunning look, Allan used a variety of e.l.f. Cosmetics products that are all viral on TikTok. She rocked the $14 Camo CC Cream SPF 30 which was applied using the $8 Complexion Duo Brush. After that, Allan used the $6 Hydrating Camo Concealer to brighten her under eyes and set it with the $6 Matte Setting Powder. He added a pop of color to her cheeks with the $3 Bite Size Face Duo in Lychee and primed her eyelids with the $5 Putty Eye Primer in Rose. Once her eyes were prepped, Allan used the $6 Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick in Ice Cream and Chocolate Mint. He completed her look with the $6 Lash It Loud Mascara, the $4 Wow Brow Gel, and the $5 Sheer Slick Lipstick in Golden Pear.