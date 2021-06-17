Britney Spears Breaks Silence About Returning To Performing As Fans Clamor For Her To Return To The Stage

Britney Spears once again answered burning questions from fans in a new Instagram video — including one about upcoming live performance plans!

Britney Spears, 39, is finally giving fans the answers they’ve been begging for — including whether or not she’ll be performing live anytime soon! “The question is, ‘Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will, I ever take the stage again?'” the Louisiana native said in a video posted on Thursday, June 17, reading the question aloud. She went onto reveal that she has no idea what the future holds, but is currently “enjoying” her life. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life, and I’m enjoying myself so, that’s it,” she admitted.

Notably, Britney’s final live performance was on October 21, 2018 in Austin, TX as part of her Piece Of Me tour with Pitbull. The show was a continuation of her highly successful Las Vegas residency, which grossed $138 million over a four-year period. She was set to return to Las Vegas with a new show, Britney: Domination, in 2019 but the MGM Grand production was cancelled after her father Jamie Spears was hospitalized.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer went on to address a number of other topics in the short clip, including revealing her favorite business trip that involved Donatella Versace! “My favorite business trip was probably a trip to Italy — Donatella Versace, she flew me there — just to stay at her beautiful villa,” Britney recalled. “It was beautiful! She fined and dined us and [hosted] huge fashion shows,” she added, hilariously correcting herself in the caption to wined and dined.

“As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions!!!!!!,” she began in her caption, referencing the opening line of Shania Twain‘s iconic 199 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Britney then hilariously added, “PS … I know it’s WINE and DINE … I was antsy OK???!!!” Either way, the trip sounds incredibly glamorous! The blonde also confirmed her shoe size is a seven for an inquiring fan.

The mom-of-two filmed the video in her backyard, wearing a white off-the-shoulder blouse with matching shorts and a black choker. She was still rocking blush colored highlights in her blonde hair, rocking her signature smudged black eyeliner and blush.

Britney’s latest video comes just days before the pop legend is scheduled to appear in court on June 23 for her ongoing conservatorship battle. Britney is seeking to have her father Jamie Spears replaced as her conservator by Jodi Montgomery, her temporary care manager. Her controversial conservatorship was the subject of 2020 documentary Framing Britney Spears. In an Instagram post following the documentary’s release, Britney slammed the film for highlighting the negative times of her life rather than the amazing moments.